We were blown away by the Windmill House in Drogheda with pints at €4.80

The barman on duty was no stranger to pulling pints and he worked the entire bar by himself as he worked alone. He took our order without delay and only charged us €4.80 for the creamy pint of stout.

IT was our first trip to the wee county in 2022 but rather than looking for local Gaels to discuss the tenure of the great Mickey Harte and the Louth senior footballers, we decided to delve right into the soccer heartland in Drogheda.

After all, this is a town that has produced some of the greatest Ireland stalwarts of the past 30 years with guys like Steve Staunton, Gary Kelly and Ian Harte all hailing from this region on the east coast.

The Young Commando said if we wanted to hit the soccer heartland in Drogheda then we should look no further than The Windmill House which is located right next to United Park.

“Seems as good a place as any if ye are looking to talk about foreign games,” our grumpy Old Commando said as we parked our pub-mobile just outside the pub. With a big game Friday we figured there would be plenty of hype and banter but as it turned out when we arrived the Women’s European Championships were dominating the airwaves and the general chit chat too.

There was an all male clientele when we called and much to the delight of the Old Commando all except one customer were drinking pints of Guinness.

“Happy days, there’ll be good flow so,” he said as we took our seats at the counter.

“That’s cheaper than we’ve been paying down in the midlands lately,” the Old Commando complained. “If a big town like this can charge less then I think the smaller towns and villages definitely can too,” he grumbled.

They have a vast amount of drinks available on draught such as Birra Moretti, Orchard Thieves, Coors, Fosters, Islands Edge and Rockshore, and the fridges were all fully stocked too.

The bar was gleaming and there wasn’t a speck of dust to be found. The brown leather barstools and bench seating were all in good condition and the timber flooring and tiled section were both spotless.

There are at least three large screen TVs and we noticed a dart board in the corner too but nobody was playing during our stay.

While they weren’t serving food when we called and we didn’t notice any signs advertising any, it appears they do serve food as we spotted numerous baskets of condiments in the corner of the pub just beside the counter.

There are two private snug areas on the right hand side as you come into the bar that are good and cosy, and the Young Commando was happy to see a Liverpool FC flag hanging from the ceiling.

We didn’t notice any Drogheda United paraphernalia but there was plenty of discussion about their upcoming game with Bohemians. Unfortunately, it wasn’t very positive for the locals.

As we placed our order for round four, the Old Commando was the first to break his seal and take a visit to the little boys’ room.

He reported back to us that the toilets contain one cubicle and one small ceramic urinal, they were clean and the sink is located separately in a different room.

We really enjoyed our few pints in The Windmill House and the company of the barman on duty.

The locals were good craic and the furnishings were of the highest quality.

We’ll be sure to call again some day.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road

Mother’s - Drogheda

Established in 1847, Mother’s pub has certainly been modernised since then.

Located on the outskirts of Drogheda town, we really enjoyed our few late evening pints in the front bar as we watched the live horse racing with the locals.

There is a pool table in the upstairs section where some of the younger clientele were playing a few games and a few younger males were lounging in the smoking area soaking up the last of the day’s sunshine.

We stayed put in the front bar where there was a very good atmosphere and the pints were in full flow.

Framed Liverpool, Manchester United, Ireland and Germany jerseys can be found at the end of the bar, while there are also photos of Drogheda’s cup and league successes from 2006 and 2007 respectively.

We had no issues with the ‘Mother’s’ pub and we’ll call again someday.

Rating: Three pints out of Five