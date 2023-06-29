We had an Offaly nice time in the Gav Inn in Ballycumber with tasty pints at just €5

The creamy pints of stout cost €5, which is cheaper than most pubs in the midlands these days, and they were well received by our troops.

THE Old Commando is always chuffed to hear we’re paying a visit to the Faithful folks of Offaly.

Going back to the ’70s and ’80s, he has always held a grá for Offaly as they made the most unlikely of GAA breakthroughs for a county so small, and did it in both hurling and football.

A remarkable achievement no doubt, and the Old Commando reminds us every time we visit of his admiration for some of the games’ greatest players. “I used to love watching Offaly back in the day.

"If you can convince me there was anybody more naturally talented than Matt Connor I’ll buy the drinks for the rest of the year,” he said rather sternly.

“And as for Millennium man Brian Whelahan and the likes. Top class they were.”

After a 90-minute journey from Dublin city centre we arrived in the tiny village of Ballycumber in west Offaly, and we were quite surprised to discover that there are three pubs (all opened) still in the area.

“They must be fond of their porter in Ballycumber if they can keep three pubs operating,” the Young Commando joked as we drove along the main road.

There is a spacious car park available at The Gav Inn and our designated driver decided this was where he was chucking us out so he could park his wagon safely.

The Old Commando said he felt familiar with the pub but for the rest of our troops this was the first time we had been here.

As we entered the front hallway we instantly knew that we were going to find it hard to get the Old Commando to leave. There was nostalgic GAA photos on every space of the walls and the now obligatory Shane Lowry golfing photo that can be found in every pub around the county.

A blonde barmaid served us immediately and she gave us a warm welcome too, engaging us all in conversation. The creamy pints of stout cost €5, which is cheaper than most pubs in the midlands these days, and they were well received by our troops.

The barstools at the counter were all occupied so we sat in the comfortable blue velvet bench seating across from the counter.

An archway forms the entrance to the bar from the hallway and hanging either side of the arch are two framed All-Ireland jerseys which belonged to the legendary dual star Liam Currams.

One of the jerseys was worn in the 1981 All-Ireland victory over Galway for Offaly’s first ever Liam McCarthy win, while the other jersey was worn in Offaly’s last Sam Maguire win in 1982.

“Liam Currams came very close to being the first man to win both All-Irelands in the same year but Offaly were beaten in the football final in ’81” the Old Commando told us. “I think he’s living up around Donegal these days.”

There was a good atmosphere among the mixed clientele and the locals were friendly and treated us well. The shelves were all fully stocked and they have a variety of drinks on draught including Harp and Rockshore.

There is one TV behind the counter but nobody was too interested in what was on.

As the Old Commando went to order round two he noticed a laminated copy of a historic Pub Spy report lying loose at the end of the counter from August 2005, and while he doesn’t remember it specifically he was happy enough to read that he had a good time on that occasion.

Our Young Commando inspected the toilets before we departed and he told us they were clean with two cubicles, three urinals, the dryer was working but the paper towel dispenser was empty.

We enjoyed our trip to Offaly and enjoyed the pints too. We’ll try not to leave it another 18 years before we call again.

Rating: Three pints out of Five

One for the road…

Hennessy’s – Ferbane, Co Offaly

A friendly young barmaid gave us a warm Offaly welcome when Pub Spy and the team dropped by Hennessy’s for a quick pint.

We hope we’re wrong, but following a quick tour of the area this is the only pub that seemed to be still open. This wasn’t our first trip to Hennessy’s, and it’s unlikely to be our last either as the Old Commando is very fond of the place.

A recipient of the Leinster Best Newcomer award in 2016 will tell you what you need to know about this boozer. They also serve food in a separate section of the pub.

The red leather barstools were in excellent condition and there was a very good atmosphere among the predominately male clientele. This is a lovely country pub and the Old Commando really enjoyed it.

A pint of Heineken will cost you €5.70. The toilets are just inside the front door and the Young Commando said they were clean, but he couldn’t get the dryer to work.

Rating: Four pints out of Five