We are already Lucan forward to a return to Fitzgerald’s bar with pints at €5.40

WHEN you’ve been on the road as long as Pub Spy has, it’s always an exciting adventure to be visiting a pub for the first time. Ireland isn’t exactly the biggest country in the world and after 49 years inspecting pubs the length and breadth of the country it’s only natural you’d visit some pubs more than once.

It’s no harm to ensure standards are being maintained, as the Old Commando always states. Even so, when we go somewhere new, or at least new to us, it gives us a great lift and we wonder “how did we not come across this place before?”

That was the general feeling among our travelling party this week after we paid a visit to Fitzgerald’s pub in the Ballyowen district of Lucan. Our designated driver was a happy man owing to the large car park available to him for the pub-mobile and we entered the pub with Fitzgerald’s on the nameplate above the front door.

There was hardly room to manoeuvre as we stepped inside to the main bar and it took us about ten minutes to filter our way to the bar and have our order taken.

There was only one table left in the bar, beside the large solid fuel stove which thankfully wasn’t lit, and the rest of the pub was mobbed with a predominately male clientele.

The Old Commando estimated there were approximately three women in the bar but probably in excess of 60 or 70 men and just about all of the men were watching or talking about golf.

“God help those poor women, they’re really braving it tonight coming out to listen to that nonsense talk,” the Young Commando muttered.

The Old Commando eventually arrived to our table with a round of Guinness (four pints), which cost him €21.60 and when our designated driver arrived a few moments later the Old Commando told him he could get his own drink.

“I only buy minerals for the grandkids,” he joked.

There were plenty of staff on duty and we were served by two different barmen during our stay, one named Donal we think and a younger chap who was working very hard and keeping the Guinness tap flowing all the time.

The atmosphere was fantastic and we counted at least six different TVs and one with betting odds throughout the bar.

The wine coloured bench seating all appeared to be in good condition but it was hard to truly inspect it as all the seats were occupied. The tiled floor was spotlessly clean despite the large crowds and we noticed many football flags draped from the roof with clubs such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, Spurs, Chelsea, Wolves and Atletico Madrid represented.

“Remember all the doomsday merchants said pubs would never be the same and Covid would kill the Irish pub?” the Young Commando said.

“I guess it underestimated the Irish people’s love of enjoying themselves,” he laughed.

This was probably the most crowded venue we had been in since returning to the road late last summer, and it was brilliant to see and be part of.

Let’s hope we never have to revisit those dark days again.

Our designated driver was on toilet duty and he reported back to us that they were clean but that the cubicle lock was broken and this should be fixed immediately.

We really enjoyed our time in this pub and while it may have been our first visit, we all agreed it won’t be our last.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road

Foxhunter - Lucan

HOW great is it to see The Foxhunter pub back open after ten long years?

We were delighted to stop off for a few quick pints in this old Dublin landmark and we’re glad to report that it was an enjoyable evening with a brilliant atmosphere.

It’s a very spacious pub with multiple sections and a vast amount of seating throughout. The creamy pints of stout cost a hefty €5.80. If you’d prefer the non alcoholic version it will set you back €4.90.

There were at least eight members of staff on duty when we called and it was extremely busy with a mixed clientele of all ages.

The timber flooring was old but swept clean and there are at least two TVs in the bar. The smoking area or beer garden at the front of the pub is very spacious and clean and they serve food too with Wowburger operating under the same roof.

We gave the toilets a quick once over and they were very clean but we’d suggest they keep an eye on the toilet roll situation as there was none left during our inspection.

Three pints out of Five