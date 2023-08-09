Trim’s Old Stand delivers a great atmosphere and spotless bar serves up cheap €5 pints

The creamy pints of Guinness set us back €5 and the Old Commando did mention that he didn’t notice a pricelist at the front door.

The Old Commando was a little worse for wear when he eventually rocked up for work this week. No second guesses required as to why of course.

He had embarked on a bender to end all benders after watching his beloved Dubs defeat the Kingdom of Kerry in the All-Ireland football final last Sunday and spent the next couple of days in the pub talking about it.

Arriving to work unshaven and groggy, we felt it was best to get him out of the office for the day and out of sight.

“Ah yes, good idea. We’ll bring him to the pub instead. That’ll help smarten him up,” the Young Commando joked as our designated driver arrived to collect us.

“A little top up and there won’t be a bother upon me,” the Old Commando jokingly replied.

We had just crossed the quays when he shut his eyes and he stayed like that for the next 60 minutes as we drove to the lovely town of Trim in Co Meath.

The Old Stand pub on Emmet Street was our port of call and the lovely stone and yellow brick exterior really sets this pub apart. We were hoping the interior would be just as impressive and we’re delighted to say that it is.

The first thing that stood out to us was just how clean the bar was and all the tables and chairs were in very good condition. There wasn’t a thing out of place, except us.

As we took our seats in ‘Bulls**t Corner’ the barman came straight over to us and took our order. He had a big smile on his face and rather hoarsely said hello so we didn’t get to engage with him much, but we did find him friendly and he was well able to fill pint tumblers.

The creamy pints of Guinness set us back €5 and the Old Commando did mention that he didn’t notice a pricelist at the front door.

“I had a look coming in and didn’t see it. It should be visible at the entrance so that’s one thing they need to look at,” the Old Commando said.

One item that was very clearly visible at the entrance, however, was a framed and signed yellow Meath football jersey and the Old Commando jokingly implied that the sight of that jersey didn’t help his hangover.

Pints of Harp, Rockshore lager and cider and Smirnoff cocktail are just some of the drinks available on draught and we counted three TVs in different areas.

There was a predominately male clientele sitting at the counter and the atmosphere was excellent with some of the locals enjoying the Galway races and getting extremely excited, shouting and bawling at the TV, as they had backed a winner.

While horse racing was definitely the most popular sport during our visit, there was still plenty of banter among the regulars over GAA with Dublin, Meath and Westmeath supporters all present and giving their tuppence worth.

The fridges and shelves were fully stocked and the tiled floor was spotlessly clean.

The Young Commando inspected the toilets and he reported a clean bill of health as the three long ceramic urinals and cubicle were all in good shape.

As the conversation in the bar turned to politics we knew it was time to go and as soon as we heard one barfly referencing Charles Haughey it hastened our departure.

We really enjoyed The Old Stand pub. The pints were very good and the atmosphere was really enjoyable.

It was very clean and worth a visit if you’re in the area.

Rating: Three pints out of Five

One for the road…

The Judge & Jury – Trim, Co. Meath

The bright green exterior is certainly eye-catching but it was the two barmaids on duty that really shone during our recent stay.

We were served immediately and found both barmaids to be very friendly and mannerly. There was a mixed clientele of mostly young to middle-aged customers and a decent atmosphere too.

We counted at least five TVs in the bar and they were advertising food also, although none was being served during our night-time visit. Birra Moretti, Coors and Rockshore lager are all available on draught and the grey velvet covered barstools and bench seating was all in good condition.

The timber flooring was clean and the Christmas lights draped from the ceiling were already all lit up.

There is a jukebox, a dart board and multiple gaming machines in the pub while the toilets were generally clean, although the floor was quite wet.

Rating: Three pints out of Five