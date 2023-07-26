The Fleet in Killybegs was buzzing and served up gorgeous pints of Guinness for a fiver

The pints of Guinness were worth the three-and-a-half-hour drive, and at €5 they’re at the lower end of the pricing scale.

The Fleet Inn in Killybegs served us up a warm welcome

Similar to the Irish Government over the past one hundred years or so, Pub Spy too has been guilty of forgetting about the beautiful county of Donegal.

This was our first visit to the North West in 2023 although in our defence the Young Commando has always suggested it’s better to visit in the summer time rather than the cold depths of winter.

As bad luck would have it, it rained during our trip and it was very blustery too. We took a stroll along the waterfront but the Old Commando quickly put a stop to that as conditions became overcast. All he wanted was a barrel of Guinness.

We made our way to The Fleet Inn on Bridge Street, where a good crowd had assembled — some of whom were dining and plenty more who were drinking.

A beautiful blonde barmaid (with a “lovely accent”, according to the Young Commando) served us immediately and we managed to get seats at the counter, close to the taps, just how the Old Commando likes it.

The pints of Guinness were worth the three-and-a-half-hour drive, and at €5 they’re at the lower end of the pricing scale.

“Change from a fiver. I’m sick of saying it, there should always be change from a fiver,” the Old Commando moaned.

If Guinness is not your thing there are plenty of other options available on draught including Budweiser, Orchard Thieves, Coors, Blue Moon, Rockshore and Scraggy Bay.

We counted seven TVs in the bar and they seem to be strategically placed throughout so you’ll be able to see at least one no matter where you’re seated.

“That’s great, isn’t it?” the Young Commando commented. “Once the soccer is back in August this would be a great spot to spend a Saturday.”

We noticed signs in this pub advertising a music festival during August and if it weren’t a seven-hour roundtrip we’d love to come back for it.

There was a mixed clientele in the pub with some locals and plenty of American tourists too.

There was live music during our visit and, no question about it, the Yanks loved the bodhrán’s and fiddles. There is live music in this pub from Thursday to Sunday.

We really enjoyed the atmosphere and it’s one the reasons we love to visit the west coast.

They also serve food in this bar with plenty of seafood options available as you’d expect.

We didn’t have anything to eat in The Fleet Inn but we did sup enough porter to warrant a bag of chips before we made the long trek back to HQ.

The red brick fireplace is a nice feature and the electric stove looks brand new.

The orange leather barstools are in very good condition and seating throughout is plentiful.

The tiled floor was spotlessly clean and there is a framed number 23 Everton jersey hanging proudly just inside the front door belonging to Killybegs’ most famous export, Séamus Coleman.

“A hero around these parts and a mighty servant to Everton and Ireland,” the Young Commando said. High praise indeed from a devout Liverpool fan.

The toilets are quite small, with just one cubicle and a stainless steel urinal but they were clean, which is the most important thing, of course.

We enjoyed our visit to Donegal and hopefully we’ll get the chance to call again in 2023.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road…

The Cope Inn Killybegs, Co. Donegal

WE wish we could say we got a warm Donegal welcome, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

The barmaid on duty had little or nothing to say to us and it was the same with other customers who arrived after us. In the hospitality trade it’s important to have friendly staff.

Most of the mixed clientele were in their thirties and forties and there was a decent atmosphere, with a mixture of locals and some English tourists. We

counted at least six TVs in the bar and there was a couple playing pool at the far end of the room. There’s also a poker machine available too. The timber and tiled flooring were reasonably clean and there’s a stage area just inside the front door.

Carling and Coors are both available on draught but we didn’t notice any Budweiser or Bulmers. The Young Commando informed us the toilets were clean but there was no seat in the cubicle.

Rating: Three pints out of Five