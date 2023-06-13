The Breffni in Ashtown in the place to be Inn on a summer’s day with tasty €5.30 pints

The creamy pints of stout were cheaper than we expected and, at €5.30, they are actually cheaper than most Midland pubs now.

The Breffni Inn in Ashtown is a cool place to be on a summer's day

WE’RE at the half way point of summer time and the Commandos were slightly dismayed they hadn’t been out in the capital since St Patrick’s Day.

“Summer time, pints and Dublin — sure isn’t it everything you’d want in life?” the Old Commando said as we embarked on a short 6km journey north west to Ashtown, Dublin 7.

As we veered off the Navan Road on to Ashtown Grove, our designated driver spotted a parking spot outside Macari’s takeaway and just beside the Breffni Inn pub, a boozer we can’t recall every being in.

“A newbie, lovely, well it’s new to us anyway but it looks like it’s well established at this stage,” the Old Commando said.

There are two entrances to the pub and we used the door closest to the adjoining Paddy Powers bookies, which suited the Old Commando.

There were three bar staff on duty when we arrived and the more experienced of the crew served us without delay.

We think his name was Des and while we couldn’t be sure of his name we did notice that he knew all his clientele on a first name basis and he seemed to know what everyone was drinking before they even ordered it, apart from us “blow ins”.

The creamy pints of stout were cheaper than we expected and at €5.30 they are actually cheaper than most Midland pubs now.

“Did you ever think you’d see the day? Dublin pints are cheaper than culchie pints,” the Young Commando joked.

Once we received our round we sat in the corner of the pub near the front window and our eagle eyed Young Commando inspected the pub’s price list hanging on the wall.

He was pleased to report that this publican has updated his prices accordingly and is advertising them as he should be — unlike the vast majority of pubs we visit on a weekly basis.

There was a mixed clientele ranging from middle aged to elderly and the atmosphere was brilliant. It was just what you’d expect on a fine summer’s night, with everyone in jolly form and sharing a friendly word with each other.

The red leather barstools and bench seating were in good condition and the timber floor was swept clean.

There are multiple framed jerseys hanging throughout the bar including the legendary Ireland Eircom-sponsored top from circa 2002. A signed Laois GAA jersey is also on display. It threw us a little bit as to why it would be here in Ashtown, while a framed Dublin football jersey from the first ever floodlit match in Croke Park in 2009 hangs beside it.

“Good aul win for Tyrone that night,” our Rural Commando sniggered to himself, much to the annoyance of the Old Commando.

There is also a signed Real Madrid jersey from the July 2009 clash with Shamrock Rovers — a game most of the footballing world was watching as a certain 24-year old Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for the Spanish giants.

“Playing at the Tallaght Stadium on his debut, that’s what put him on the road to greatness,” the Young Commando joked.

Our Old Commando said he would inspect the toilets and he reported back to us that with the exception of the ceiling, which he said looked a bit mouldy, the toilets checked out just fine.

In fact, he said they had definitely been cleaned recently as there was a strong smell of disinfectant.

There’s a food menu at the front door but they weren’t serving food in our section.

The blue exterior is in decent condition and overall we were happy with our trip to Ashtown. We’ll call again some day.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road…

Cumiskey’s – Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin

ONE of the best known boozers this side of the quays, Pub Spy hadn’t been to Cumiskey’s in more than five years, but we picked a wonderful evening to call as the bar and beer gardens were packed with sunshine revellers.

The price of porter has shot up immensely since that visit, when we paid just €4.65 for a pint of stout. It’s now at just over €6, while the Young Commando was reeling after forking out €6.65 for his Heineken.

There were at least seven members of staff on duty and we were surprised to see they were still serving food this late at night.

It had a mixed clientele of all ages and the staff was providing table service.

The fridges were all fully stocked and the red and cream leather barstools were all in good condition.

There were two TVs in our section and the Young Commando reported the toilets were in perfect condition with four urinals and a cubicle.

Rating: Four pints out of Five