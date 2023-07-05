The €6 pints would bring a Ballinteer to your eye in this spotless southside boozer

Pints of Heineken set us back an eye-watering €6.70.

Our commandos found the pints very expensive in this southside boozer

THE nerves ahead of today’s game had got the better of the Old Commando and he was adamant he wasn’t leaving the capital.

“We’ll keep her local this week boys, we’ll keep local,” he kept saying throughout the day in HQ.

“We wouldn’t want to be travelling too far with the big game on Sunday. Going to need all our strength for that one.”

Anyone would think he was partnering Brian Fenton in midfield the way he was speaking about and preparing for Dublin’s All-Ireland quarter final clash with Mayo.

We decided to visit south Dublin and Ballinteer had been on our radar for quite some time. Some of our troops were feeling peckish so one of them suggested the Ballinteer House on Ballinteer Avenue in Ballinteer, quite the mouthful.

One thing that almost always causes frustration when visiting pubs in the capital is the lack of parking but that was not an issue at this boozer as there is ample parking provided on both sides of the building and at the rear.

With our pub-mobile parked we walked back towards the bar door as the side entrance appeared to be closed off. The exterior of the pub is outstanding; the grounds are remarkably clean and the shrubs are well maintained.

A coffee shop is located at the front of the bar but we skipped on inside with something stronger than coffee on our minds.

Some of the troops moved to the raised section away from the bar as they were going to have food along with their pints, while the Old Commando and yours truly were perched on the high stools waiting to be served.

A friendly barman in uniform served us without delay and he handed over creamy pints of stout for €6, while pints of Heineken set us back an eye-watering €6.70.

“Mother of God, it would almost make you want to give up drinking, almost,” the Old Commando moaned.

The cream leather swivel barstools and bench seating were both in very good condition and the timber flooring was shining so brightly it must have only been polished that morning.

The carpeted area was also clean and there was multiple staff on duty as they were very busy serving food during our stay.

There was a mixed clientele of all ages and a decent atmosphere too but we were surprised to notice that each of the five TV’s that we counted were all switched off.

“Don’t worry old man,” the Young Commando said.

“They’ll be back on shortly when the Premier League is back,” he joked.

There are a variety of drinks available on draught, including Orchard Thieves, Ambush Pale Ale, Peroni, Rockshore and a Japanese beer called Asahi.

The Old Commando was quick to point out that the price list inside the front door is correct and has been updated accordingly, which seems like such a basic thing yet most pubs fail to do it.

Although there are currently no smokers among our travelling party we couldn’t help admire the innovation of the smoking area that is technically inside the pub but has no roof and is sectioned off.

The six fixed frame lights and glass door allow to you to stay involved with what’s happening in the pub and it removes the need to stand outside a pub smoking or using a steel bucket at the front door to collect cigarette butts — that has been a bugbear of Pub Spy’s since March 2004.

Just like the rest of the pub, the toilets were spotlessly clean with two cubicles and a large ceramic urinal. There are two sinks and a powerful hand dryer and the ‘checked hourly’ sheet was filled in too.

This was our first time to Ballinteer House and we enjoyed ourselves.

We’ll be back again.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road…

Sandyford House – Sandyford, Co. Dublin

It’s always nice to visit one of our favourite haunts and the Sandyford House falls into that bracket.

This is a beautiful boozer and as usual it was very busy with a mixed clientele of all ages when we called. While most of the customers were enjoying a bite to eat, our Commandos only had porter on the brain so we sat in the cosy front bar away from the crowd.

Island’s Edge, Birra Moretti, Hop House 13 and Rockshore lager and cider were available on draught. There are five TVs along with a TV displaying betting odds.

The stone fireplace is exceptional and there’s a log-pile beside the solid fuel stove, just waiting for the cold evenings to arrive.

The red-leather bench seating and brown leather barstools were in excellent condition and there’s a framed Dublin football jersey from 2018 hanging proudly inside the front door. The toilets checked out just fine as usual.

Rating: Four pints out of Five