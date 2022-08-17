The €5.10 pints in Monroe’s of Galway City stole our hearts in city of tribes

It was extremely busy when we arrived but there is a vast amount of space and seating throughout the pub and there is even seating available outside in the terraced area.

Monroe’s bar in the heart of Galway city has a vibrant atmosphere

Four months had passed since our last trip west, but it was eight months ago since we last set foot in Galway.

“I don’t think any of us would have predicted back then that Galway would end up in the All-Ireland final” the Young Commando suggested as we departed HQ on our drive.

Although it doesn’t feel like it, it had been years since we set foot in Galway city centre and it was heart-warming to see it in such vibrant form, with revellers basking in the glorious summer sunshine.

We could only imagine what it would have been like had Sean Kelly arrived back to Eyre Square with Sam Maguire.

“They wouldn’t have cared about basking in sunshine that night had Galway won, they’d have flooded the place hail, rain or shine” the Old Commando said.

“But there’s always next year, not a bad young team at all,” he added.

With parking finally secured, we walked towards Monroe’s, a pub we’d never visited before, so not only were we delighted to be back in Galway city, but we were also delighted to be checking out something new.

We counted at least six members of staff on duty, with everyone constantly on the move and doing their bit, with both bar staff and waiting staff run off their feet.

The Old Commando placed our order with a young blonde barmaid and she engaged him in conversation for a few minutes as she prepared our drinks.

“She’s an adopted daughter of Dublin,” he said when he returned to our table with our order.

“Goes to college in the city, she does,” he added.

The pints of stout cost us €5.10 each and they had a wide selection of drinks available on draught, such as Birra Moretti, Islands Edge, Orchard Thieves and Connemara Irish lager.

There was a mixed clientele of all ages and a fantastic atmosphere during our stay, and the majority of the men were watching Premier League football showing on the four TV screens.

Whether you like it or hate it, the football season certainly boosts the trade for publicans.

There was just as many customers sitting outside as there was insidem and a lot of them were dining too.

Our Commandos had to settle for a few packets of bacon fries instead of gourmet grub, however.

The internal stone walls and fireplace are lovely features in this pub and the carved timber beam countertop is exactly what you’d expect to see in this area.

There were multiple accents throughout the pub but it was a Drogheda man who latched onto our group and decided to sit himself beside us for the evening.

Having caught his life story, the Young Commando excused himself and went to inspect the toilets.

He reported back to us that they were spacious and very clean, with an hourly cleaning sheet on the back of the toilet door. Both cubicles and the stainless steel urinal were spotless and there was a fresh and pleasant odour also.

On his walk back from the toilets he noticed this pub was a two-time recipient of the ‘Dining Pub of the Year’ award back in 2000 and 2002.

“We should have held off on the bacon fries,” he joked as he sat back down at our table.

We enjoyed our few pints in Monroe’s and we’ll be sure to call again when we’re in the Galway city area. There was a cracking atmosphere and it appears to be a very well run establishment.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road…

Salt House Bar – Galway city

IF you’re looking for an alternative-style boozer then the Salt House Bar in Galway might just be the spot for you.

There are more than 20 taps of draught, with craft beers aplenty and a lot of beers particularly from the Galway Way Brewery.

There was a predominately tourist clientele, with American accents the most prominent at the bar. The bearded barman with long hair served us promptly, but he was very quiet and mostly kept to himself.

We enjoyed the easy-listening music in the background and there are numerous board games available at the counter, inc’uding Who’s Who and chess to help pass the time.

The timber flooring was clean and there is a vast amount of seating throughout the pub. The toilets are quite small, with just two urinals and one cubicle, but they were clean.

Craft beers just aren’t our thing, but we did enjoy the relaxing atmosphere.

Rating: Three pints out of Five