Skerries’ Coast has plenty to be boasting about and tasty pints at €4.80

Its just over seven years since our last trip to Skerries in North Co. Dublin and the Young Commando was thrilled to hear we were visiting the coastal town. “We’ll have to get some grub before we get pints” the Young Commando insisted giddily for the 35-minute car journey. “And I know just the spot” he continued. The Old Commando only had eyes for porter and was in no humour for a detour, so the Young Commando told us to go ahead and he’d catch up. We arrived at The Coast Inn and without delay the young barman on duty was over to us in a flash. The front bar was reasonably busy and there was no spare seats available at the time, so we sat in the raised snug section just off the main bar area. They have a variety of options available on draught, including Island’s Edge, Birra Moretti and Rockshore cider and the Old Commando was impressed that his ever reliable pint of Guinness was just €4.80. “Jaysus, we paid a fiver down in Laois a few weeks ago” he said. “That’s decent value and it’s a decent pint” he added. The young barman seemed shy and mostly kept to himself but no customer was left waiting for a drink and he was able to handle the pressure. There’s at least three TVs in the front bar but with the Premier league in hiatus and the World Cup moved to November, there really wasn’t anything of interest on. However, there were plenty of locals interested in debating the Dubs upcoming All-Ireland quarter-final showdown with Cork. “Ten I reckon” one local said. “Oh at least fifteen” said another as they pondered just how much Dublin would win by. After last year’s disappointing defeat to Mayo, the Old Commando has never been so desperate for the Dubs to bounce back, and he reminded us all that the Dublin footballers that kick-started this revival 11 years ago was captained by a Skerries man, namely Bryan Cullen. There was a mixed clientele of all ages in the bar and an enjoyable yet relaxing atmosphere. We admired the old photos hanging throughout the pub of the area and streetscape from bygone times. We were a few rounds deep in when the Young Commando finally appeared with the trace of hot sauce still visible on his cheeks and chin. “Sorry I’m late” he said, “but you can’t come to Skerries and not get chicken wings. The place is famous for them” he laughed. We dispatched the Young Gun to inspect the rest of the pub while we supped our pints and he reported back to us that the spacious lounge is fabulous. The surroundings and furnishings were all exceptional but the area seemed to be closed off during our stay. A large menu hung on the wall in the lounge but they weren’t serving during our stay and this was confirmed by the barman who advised some tourists who had dropped by for a late evening snack. The toilets were very clean, with three urinals, a spacious cubicle and a powerful and modern hand dryer. We really enjoyed our trip to Skerries and as we polished off our last round we wondered where those seven years have gone. It seemed like yesterday we’d been here. We vowed not to leave it as long next time.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road

Nealons - Skerries

WE managed to get seated at the counter in Nealons pub and the Old Commando was only too happy to dive right into the US Open debate that was taking place about Matt Fitzpatrick. Kate was our friendly barmaid and she served us without delay. They have a variety of drinks available on draught with Hop House 13, Becks and Coors alongside the regulars. The red leather bench seating and barstools were in good condition and there was a brilliant atmosphere throughout the spacious bar. A framed Mayo jersey hangs just inside the door and while all the televisions were turned off during our visit, perhaps they’ll be switched on today when the mighty Mayo men take on Kerry. There was nice relaxing music playing over the speaker system and each table had a votive candle placed on it. The Young Commando inspected the toilets and he reported that they were in good condition and there was a pleasant odour.

Rating: Four pints out of Five