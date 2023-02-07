Shane Lowry’s Tullamore Warehouse serves up Offaly nice pints at a pricey €5.50

Located on Bury Quay along the Grand Canal, this beautiful building was once the home of the Tullamore Dew whiskey distillery

We loved our visit to the Old Warehouse in Tullamore in Co Offaly

EVER since the news emerged that Offaly’s golfing sensation Shane Lowry was set to open a pub in his native county, the Old Commando has been plaguing us to visit it.

The Old Warehouse opened its doors in time for Christmas 2022 and the Old Commando had it marked on his ‘to do’ list for early in the new year.

Located on Bury Quay along the Grand Canal, this beautiful building was once the home of the Tullamore Dew whiskey distillery and has been transformed into a bar and restaurant, and there is an adjoining coffee shop.

Our designated driver felt at home as he parked our pub-mobile and we admired the building and surroundings as we walked across the pedestrian bridge over the canal.

There is plenty of seating available outside and it strikes us as an ideal summer setting, but unfortunately it was far too cold and wet for us to take advantage of it on this occasion.

“I can just imagine sitting out here overlooking the Grand Canal on a warm summer’s evening after a good GAA match in O’Connor Park,” the Old Commando said as he reminded us the county grounds is just 300m from here.

“Pity you’ll never be down here for a GAA match in the summer so,” our Rural Commando replied. “Sure Dublin doesn’t play away games,” he joked.

There were two young barmaids when we arrived but there were at least five or six staff members on duty, between checking people in who were dining, waiting staff and management.

We couldn’t say for sure if there is a uniform code among the staff but we did notice how very well dressed they all were with the male staff just as stylish as their female counterparts.

Grolsch, Pilsner Urqell, Blue Moon and Well Hazy were just some of the drinks available on draught while pints of Guinness will set you back €5.50 — on the pricey side if you ask us.

“This is a smashing pub, fabulous surroundings and all, but €5.50 in the midlands is a bit steep, catching up on Temple Bar,” one of our Commandos moaned.

There was a predominately female clientele when we arrived but that began to balance out as the evening wore on.

The atmosphere was brilliant and the interior stone walls with yellow brick along the window edge were a feature we really admired.

We didn’t notice a TV in the main bar area but it wasn’t long before the Old Commando had found what he was looking for — the snug.

“Oh good God it’s a treasure trove of memories,” he joked as we arrived in the cosy snug area.

There are Offaly GAA memories covering three walls and the Old Commando, a keen admirer of the Faithful County from the ’70s to the ’90s, spoke glowingly about the owners of some of the GAA jerseys on display.

“Johnny and Joe Dooley, Eugene Coughlan and Pat Cleary were all smashing hurlers and Mick Ryan as tough a footballer as they come, not to mention Uncle Sean and Mick Lowry,” the Old Commando said.

There are plenty of photographs too, with the great Matt Connor featuring along with some of Offaly’s camogie stars in Elaine Dermody and Mairead Daly.

“I’d say Brenny Lowry isn’t too happy he didn’t make the cut,” the Old Commando sneered before taking his seat in reference to Shane’s father Brendan, an All-Ireland winner from 1982.

The toilets consist of four urinals, two cubicles, two dryers and a paper towel dispenser and they were immaculately clean.

We loved our time in The Old Warehouse bar and the only thing that would have made it even better is if Shane himself was pulling the pints.

Rating: Five pints out of Five

One for the road…

The Goalpost – Tullamore

There was a great atmosphere in this busy boozer with an all male clientele.

Many of the regulars were honing their dart throwing skills ahead of an exhibition with former World Champion John Part tomorrow.

A young barman served us promptly with creamy pints of stout, while there was also Rockshore, Hop House 13 and Island Edge available on draught.

We counted at least five TVs and a large projection screen, as well as a Shane Lowry signed caddie bib and multiple Offaly GAA photographs.

However, the best part of this boozer was the beer garden.

Our Commandos were very impressed by the state-of-the-art bar and vast amount of seating as well as gaming and poker machines.

Summer nights must be fun in this area although perhaps not on a cold January night.

The toilets were basic but clean with one cubicle and three urinals.

Rating: Three pints out of Five