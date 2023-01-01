Pub Spy’s top ten pubs of the year revealed

Pull up a stool: Ten pubs of 2022 where the pints were creamy and the locals were friendly

Drapers Tavern

March 6th

1. Drapers Tavern……Mitchelstown, Cork

This pub was only newly opened when Pub Spy and the team arrived to pay a visit in early March and while we couldn’t understand the locals at all, we did enjoy our surroundings. The pints of porter cost €4.70 and there was a fantastic atmosphere among a relatively young male clientele. The pool table and large screen TV’s were keeping them all happy. It certainly kept the younger crowd happy but it made an impression on Pub Spy too.

Rating……4

Mac Siurtains

March 27th

2. MacSiúrtain’s……..Ballyhaunis, Mayo

Another boozer serving pints of Guinness for €4.70 when we paid a visit back in late March and each of our Commando’s remember the place fondly. The clientele were very welcoming, the barman was more than capable and the décor of the pub was very nice too. The Old Commando enjoyed trawling through the wall of Mayo GAA memorabilia too and wondered will they ever get to add a picture of a Mayo team with the Holy Grail?

Rating………4

Murtagh's Bar Carrick-on-Shannon

April 17th

3. Murtagh’s…….Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim

Arguably this was the first time we had seen pubs packed since pre-Covid and boy oh boy were the customers living it up. We can’t say they were locals as Carrick on Shannon attracts a large portion of stags and hen parties but Murtagh’s pub was buzzing and it is an extremely well laid out pub with the finest of furnishings. Make sure to visit this pub if you’re staying in the area is all we can say. The pints of stout set us back €4.90.

Rating……..4

Sonny McSwine’s

April 24th

4. Sonny McSwine’s……..Donegal Town, Donegal

We simply loved this pub in Donegal Town and stated at the time that it was among the best pubs we’d visited to date in 2022. We still hold that opinion and still fully return someday, the Young Commando especially. As large as this pub is we still couldn’t get a seat as it was so busy but the atmosphere was terrific with a clientele ranging from mid 20’s to mid 40’s and it was one of the easiest picks we had for this years Top Ten.

Rating……..4

Hamilton's

July 3rd

5. Hamilton’s…..Geashill, Offaly

This beautiful faithful boozer is a former Offaly and Leinster ‘Pub of the year’ recipient and it’s clear to see why. Located off the beaten track in the small village of Geashill not far from Tullamore, it was well worth the visit with a superb atmosphere and magnificent pints of creamy stout. It’s the type of pub where everybody knows your name and you’re greeted as soon as you open the front door. We will certainly call again someday.

Rating………4

Farrelly’s

July 31st

6. Farrelly’s……….Oldcastle, Meath

Farrelly’s pub had been on our agenda for a long time, nine years to be precise and in July of this year we finally got a chance to call back to it. There was an all female staff on duty during our stay and a brilliant atmosphere too with pints of plain coming across the counter for €4.70. A collection of Meath GAA memorabilia entertained the Old Commando and the band playing out the back of the pub struck all the right cords with the Young Commando.

Rating……4

Frank Duff

August 28th

7. Frank Duff………Bray, Co. Wicklow

Following a change of ownership and a renovation of the lounge, Pub Spy and the crew referred to this pub as immaculate and we stand over that today. The lounge is superbly decorated and the two barmen on duty were professionals. The bar suited the Old Commando perfectly with the old saloon style look and the toilets were in sparkling condition during out visit. Duff’s pub is certainly worth checking out.

Rating……..4

Morrissey’s

September 18th

8. Morrissey’s………..Abbeyleix, Laois

Pub Spy doesn’t hand out 5 star ratings too easily, in fact he only did so twice in 2022. Morrissey’s pub was the first pub to receive one. The Old Commando describes it as stepping back in time when you walk into this boozer with the bar staff all draped in long white coats and everything from flour, spam, penny sweets and custard available to buy. The pints of stout were more expensive than we’d have liked at €5 but sometimes it’s worth it when you get to experience what Morrissey’s have to offer. Spectacular spot that should be on pub enthusiasts bucket list.

Rating……….5

The Gregory Inn

October 9th

9. The Gregory Inn………Enfield, Meath

OUR second and final 5 star rated pub for 2022 was the newly open Gregory in Enfield. We described it at the time as an incredible spectacle with furnishings of the highest quality throughout. That new leather smell was still lingering from the brown leather armchairs as we sipped on pints of stout which cost €5.20. We counted at least nine TV’s in the bar area alone and simply couldn’t find a flaw the place. It was top class.

Rating……….5

The Central

November 27th

10. The Central……..Newcastle West, Limerick

A beautiful pub in the heart of Newcastle West there was a great atmosphere in this pub when our Commando’s stopped by for a visit. At €4.70 the pints of Guinness went down a treat and the banter with the

Limerick locals was memorable to say the least. There is plenty of seating throughout the different sections of the pub and the toilets were in pristine condition. It was one of our more memorable outings in 2022 and we’ll definitely be back again someday.

Rating…………4