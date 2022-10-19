Prosperous prices at €5 a pint in Dowlings’ cosy rural pub in Kildare

The pints of stout were expensive at €5 each and Pub Spy can’t grasp how pubs in Longford are selling one for €4.30 but nobody else can.

In the era prior to motorways, the pub-mobile regularly passed through the small town of Prosperous and similar locations.

Our appearances in these areas these days are much more sporadic, but just as enjoyable when they do occur and this past week we took the short 40-minute trek from HQ to the famous Dowlings’ pub in Prosperous.

When we arrived in the bar the Old Commando’s eyes lit up and he made a dash to the end of the counter as hurried to get seats beside the open log fire.

“It’s a chilly night out there, this is just what the doctor ordered — this and stout,” he said.

He loves this time of year and the cosy atmosphere of the rural pub as we head towards the winter.

We huddled around the fire for a moment or two, warming our fingers and toes, before settling down in the lovely green leather bench seating under the front windows.

The first rounds of pints were sourced by the Young Commando who was served by a bearded barman on duty and they spoke for a few minutes about everything from darts to football and soccer.

The barman was very polite and mannerly and knew his customers very well. As soon as the front door would open he’d have the appropriate glass in hand and say to the person entering “usual, yeah?” while addressing them by their name.

The pints of stout were expensive at €5 each and Pub Spy can’t grasp how pubs in Longford are selling one for €4.30 but nobody else can.

We’ll stick by our motto of "you should always have change from a fiver” when it comes to buying pints in Ireland.

The kitchen was most likely closed, given the time of the night we arrived, but a burger, chips and a pint is on offer for just €15. Now that is good value.

There was a good atmosphere in the bar among the predominately male clientele, with plenty of sports talk and friendly banter being shared.

A photograph of the 1996 Wexford hurlers hangs alongside a photo of the 1985 Offaly senior hurling team, with both sides capturing the Liam McCarthy cup in those years respectively.

There’s even a framed Wexford jersey.

A little closer to home and the 1998 All-Ireland football runners up, Kildare, also have a home on the wall, although we’re not sure why.

A framed Kildare jersey commemorating their GAA All-Star recipients such as Ollie Crinnigan, Glen Ryan and Davy Dalton also hangs proudly beside the front door, and one of the mirrors behind the counter has an engraving remembering the 1995 Intermediate football final between St Kevin’s and Caragh, which the local side here in Prosperous won.

“Some great players listed there on that All-Star list,” the Old Commando said.

“Lord God, you’d miss that hard hitting football that them lads played, it was far more enjoyable when it was every man for himself!

“One versus one and you win your own battle.

“The game is hard to watch nowadays,” the Old Commando continued.

Our designated driver inspected the toilets and he told us they were clean, had sensor lighting and the wall tiles looked as good as new.

The lounge area contained a jukebox, a gaming machine and a TV but it wasn’t overly busy in this section during our stay.

We enjoyed our few pints and the cosy warm fire in Dowlings and no doubt we’ll be back some day.

Rating: Three pints out of Five

One for the road…

Christy’s - Prosperous

The Old Commando had a great time talking to the experienced barmaid who was working the night shift. They had a great natter and he complimented the pints of plain, too.

There was a mixed clientele of all ages in Christy’s pub in Prosperous and a decent atmosphere. There is a plenty of seating throughout the pub and the red velvet bench seating was in good condition. The yellow brick fireplace in the corner is a nice feature but it was not lit during our stay.

There are at least three large screen TVs in the lounge, the fridges were fully stocked and there’s a variety of drinks available on draught such as Rockshore and Birra Moretti.

Our designated driver was grateful for the spacious car park at the rear of the pub as there is no on-street parking in the area, while the Young Commando was dispatched to inspect the loos.

He reported that they were in reasonable condition but there was a puddle forming on the floor at the urinals.

Rating: Three pints out of Five