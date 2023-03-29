Pints in O’Connell’s of Ennis cost more ‘Dan’ the advertised door price of €2.98

Ancient price list brought us back in time at this Ennis boozer but we enjoyed our few (more expensive) pints

OUR Commandos were shocked when Pub Spy said the last time we had visited the Banner County Covid hadn’t arrived in Ireland.

“January 2020 was our last trip down to the west coast? You’re pulling me leg,” the Old Commando replied when he heard.

“The poor aul folks in Clare must have missed us over the last few years. We’ll have to make this a memorable trip so,” he added.

It’s a 500km round trip to the county town of Ennis from our HQ and it took us just under three hours to get there.

Most of our travelling party rested their eyes for the journey but once our designated driver announced we had arrived in Ennis our Commandos sprung to life and were rearing to go.

“We’ve over three year’s worth of enjoying ourselves to do,” the Young Commando joked.

“Let’s see what this place has to offer.”

We walked along Abbey Street until we came across Dan O’Connell’s pub and our Commandos unanimously decided it was worth checking out. As we passed through the front porch the Young Commando nudged his older colleague and told him to check out the price of a pint.

“€2.98 for a Guinness, €3.24 for a pint of Heineken,” the Old Commando exclaimed as we read the price list with the Irish Punt price also listed at £2.35 and £2.55 respectively.

“Well we’ll either be drunk on €20 or that price list is twenty years old. I presume publicans know the importance of displaying an up to date price list,” the Old Commando said.

We walked through the bar towards the end of the counter where we managed to get some seats near one of the TVs.

The Old Commando placed our order with one of the young barmaids on duty and needless to say the Guinness cost a lot more than €2.98 — it is €5.40 to be precise.

The rest of the country is now charging Dublin prices. Orchard Thieves, Peroni, Rockshore lager, Coors and Chieftain are just some of the drinks available on draught and we counted three young barmaids on duty.

They were also serving food during our stay. It was relatively busy with a mixed clientele, mostly young to middle aged, and there was a good atmosphere although most customers kept to themselves and there wasn’t much mingling.

There are at least four TVs in the downstairs section and the brown leather barstools are in good condition with plenty of tables and chairs available.

A signed Clare GAA jersey is hanging behind the counter and there are plenty of local hurling photos on display from over the past 100 years.

The timber and tiled floor is spotlessly clean and it’s easy to see why this boozer has won the Traditional Gastro pub of the Year award for the Munster region.

The Old Commando admired the photo of the Clare senior hurling team that first lifted the All-Ireland in 1914 and remembered fondly the epic battles with Offaly and Tipperary in 1995 and 1997 as Clare added title number two and three, 81 and 83 years later.

The toilets were compact with three urinals and one cubicle but there was no seat on the toilet and this should be rectified without delay. Hot water was provided and the hand dryer was powerful.

We enjoyed our time in Dan O’Connell’s pub and enjoyed the pints of Guinness even more, even if they are €2.42 more expensive than advertised.

We certainly won’t leave it another three years before visiting Co Clare again.

Rating: Three pints out of Fiv e

One for the road…

Cruises – Ennis, Co. Clare

THIS pub will be memorable for our Commandos for all the right reasons and the general consensus was that we wished we had more time to spend in this gem.

A former Clare Pub of the Year award winner in 1994, 1995 and 1996, this boozer is still going as strong as ever a quarter of a century later.

We loved it from the moment we stepped inside the front door until the moment we sadly departed.

The old stone walls and flagstone flooring are lovely features and the cream leather bench seating is set back into the wall surround.

The timber beam ceiling is another nice feature and there are multiple sections throughout the pub.

The snug area with a huge open fire was a particular highlight for the Old Commando.

The young barman on duty was friendly and there was a decent atmosphere although we were surprised it wasn’t busier.

The toilets checked out fine.

Rating: Four pints out of Fiv e