Love is in Kildare in The Liffey Arms but €5.50 pints are a ‘Newbridge’ too far

AFTER a few long treks around the country, Pub Spy and the team of Commandos didn’t want to travel too far.

One of the Commandos suggested a visit to Newbridge and within minutes our designated

driver had brought the pub-mobile around to the front door. “Name your destination,” he said as the Commandos took their seats.

“Oh, Newbridge or nowhere,” the Old Commando jokingly replied.

Pub Spy is no stranger to Newbridge town at this stage, having visited regularly over the past decade or two, so it was quite a surprise that we discovered The Liffey Arms pub, somewhere we’d never been before despite its ideal location at the bridge over the River Liffey.

The pub has always been there of course, but we’ve never had the pleasure of drinking pints there until now.

“It must be its location. We’re probably all too lazy to walk this far down the town. That must be it,” the Young Commando said as we stepped inside the front porch.

“It’s probably just a first for us lads, surely some time over the fifty years Pub Spy’s been active they’ve paid a visit to this boozer,” the Old Commando replied.

Standing in the front porch, we didn’t know whether to go left or right but ultimately it makes no difference as it all leads to the same place.

The counter is in the centre of the room with seating available on both sides.

A blonde haired barmaid togged out in her gym gear served us without delay and although the pints were pricey at €5.50, the Old Commando gave them a glowing report.

“Creamy, thick, just delicious,” he said after the first two mouthfuls. He ordered a second straight away.

It wasn’t overly busy during our time here but there was a middle aged to elderly mixed clientele, some of whom had a good rapport with the barmaid.

Coors, Hop House 13 and both of the Rockshore drinks are available on draught, and the shelves and fridges were all fully stocked.

There was a decent atmosphere but it was mostly couples having a relaxing night out over a few quiet pints.

The grey and white wall panelling is a nice feature and the brown leather barstools look as good as new.

The bar is dimly lit and we counted three TVs, although two of them were switched off.

The Old Commando inspected the photographs hanging on one side of the bar and told us there is a nice team picture of the Kildare senior football team that won the 1919 All-Ireland title and some classics of the Sarsfield GAA team that won the Kildare championship in 1951 and 1982.

He also liked the photos of the Kildare footballers from both Moorefield and Sarsfield in 2009 that joined together for a fundraiser in this pub, adding jokingly “that must be the only time they were ever civil to each other.”

Our Young Commando inspected the toilets and he gave them a glowing review, saying they were immaculately clean with one cubicle, four urinals, two sinks — and that the floor and wall tiles were very nice.

Perhaps we called on a bad night as it wasn’t overly busy but a few quiet pints can be just as much fun when you get to our age. We liked The Liffey Arms and will be back.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road…

O’Rourke’s – Newbridge, Co. Kildare

IT was very busy when Pub Spy and the team called to O’Rourke’s bar in Newbridge town recently in what is a deceptively spacious boozer, despite the long narrow counter in the front section.

There were two barmen on duty and the older of the two, who we think was named Brendan, was so welcoming and friendly. You could tell he was in the game a long time.

The pints of stout set us back €5.50 and we also noticed a Guinness Zero tap alongside a Hop House 13 and both of the Rockshore brands.

The pub was very clean despite being so busy, and there was a very respectable clientele in each section.

One of our Commandos said this is a particularly busy boozer on match day with St Conleth’s Park just across the road. Newbridge or nowhere! The toilets checked out just fine.

Rating: Four pints out of Five