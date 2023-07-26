Lonergan’s bar serves up ocean views, chats and creamy pints of stout at €5.10

With the picnic benches outside the front door and an ocean view to admire, Lonergan’s seemed to most logical place to enjoy a few pints in the sunshine.

The benches outside Lonergan’s are perfect for sipping in the sunshine

The Young Commando isn’t renowned for pulling strokes — we don’t think he’s clever enough.

We were shocked that he managed to pull a fast one on us this past week when he firstly asked us if we could go to Galway, and then proceeded to badger us to go to Galway.

“What’s so special about Galway? What has you so keen to go there all of a sudden?” the Old Commando queried.

“Nothing at all,” he replied, and it was only as we arrived near Ballinasloe on the M6 that we noticed he had a small suitcase with him.

“I’m off the next few days and the Galway festival is starting on Monday. I thought I’d get a head start and make the most of it,” he told us with a grin from ear to ear.

We arrived in Salthill after almost two and a half hours of driving and as you can expect, it was very busy. After an initial struggle our designated driver finally got parking for the pub-mobile near Lonergan’s Atlantic Bar.

The Old Commando told us to rest ourselves outside and that he’d sort the first round of drinks. An experienced barmaid was on duty when we arrived and the Old Commando said he got the impression she was the owner, although he didn’t like to pry, for a change.

He got on swimmingly with the barmaid and they had a great natter while she pulled the creamy pints of stout. Costing €5.10, we couldn’t fault them and it seemed to be a view shared by the patrons as there were plenty of stout glasses on tables throughout the bar.

It was relatively busy during our stay with a mostly touristy clientele. As well as Guinness they could avail of Coors, Murphy’s and Hop House 13 on draught.

“I didn’t see any Budweiser tap,” the Old Commando told us when he finally arrived with our drinks.

“No harm in that,” the Young Commando replied jokingly.

“Bit rich coming from an ale drinker,” the Old Commando snarled back.

The Galway bunting hangs throughout the bar but unfortunately after last weekend it won’t be required again in 2023. A portrait of Seamus Heaney hangs proudly beside the counter and the barmaid told the Old Commando they decided to hang it following Heaney’s Nobel Prize award in 1995.

The red and brown velvet barstools and bench seating were all in good condition and plentiful and there was a very good atmosphere in the pub.

There is one TV in the bar just inside the front door but with a lack of Premier League football these months there was nobody paying any attention to what was on.

“That’ll all change next Wednesday night when the girls in green get going in Australia,” the Young Commando reminded us. “Something to look forward to anyway.”

As the evening drew in and there was a colder snap in the air we moved indoors to sit at the counter. By now, a young barmaid had relieved the more experienced barmaid of her duties and we found this young woman to also be very friendly and mannerly.

We dispatched the Young Commando to inspect the toilets and he reported back that they were very narrow but that both the stainless steel urinal and cubicle were very clean. Pub Spy and the team had a nice relaxing time in Lonergan’s pub with lovely pints and a fabulous view of the ocean.

As we departed Salthill we left the Young Commando to enjoy everything Galway had to offer. Hopefully he’ll return match fit to HQ next week.

Rating: Three pints out of Five

One for the road…

Barnacles – Salthill, Co. Galway

THIS was our first visit to Barnacles and we really loved it. The décor is beautiful and it was extremely clean too. There were two barmaids on duty when we arrived and both were friendly and kept on the move throughout our stay.

The timber floor was spotlessly clean and the dark green leather barstools throughout the bar were in very good condition. There was a mixed clientele of all ages and we noticed they served food, with a restaurant section near the rear.

Harp, Coors, Orchard Thieves and Rockshore are just some of the drinks available on draught and the shelves and fridges were all well stocked.

It’s a pet friendly pub too, and one customer had two dogs cosying up to his feet at the table next to us. The toilets contained two cubicles, a stainless urinal and they were immaculately clean.

Barnacles is a lovely pub that both the locals and tourists will love.

Rating: Four pints out of Five