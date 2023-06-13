Larrigy’s lounge had us Kilbeggan for more with creamy pints at just €5

The pints were creamy and Larrigy’s locals were in fine fettle – as long as you didn’t mention Wexford

Almost six years ago now, Pub Spy and the team were passing through Kilbeggan on their way back to HQ.

On that occasion we stopped off for a quick pint in Larrigy’s pub and we promised we’d call again someday. When Pub Spy informed the team that we were due a visit to the Lake County, the Old Commando was quick to pipe up and suggest a trip to Kilbeggan might be worthwhile.

“Sure if the pub’s no good, we can always visit the whiskey distillery or the racetrack” the Old Commando joked.

It took our designated driver just over one hour to reach Kilbeggan and he managed to secure a parking spot directly across the road from Larrigy’s pub on the main street.

The stone-faced exterior with yellow brick surrounding the windows is a personal favourite of our Commando’s and adds a touch of class to the premises. We were really hoping the interior would be just as impressive. Thankfully, it was and the first thing that struck us was just how clean the pub was inside.

It was spic and span, which was very impressive given the time of night we had called in. A young, bearded barman wearing shorts was on duty and he served us immediately.

There was an all male clientele in the front bar and it was relatively busy, with a steady flow of customers coming and going.

There were no barstools available at the counter so we sat in the corner beside the solid-fuel stove, which naturally enough wasn’t lit, despite a bucket of turf perched up beside it.

The barman carried our order to our table and engaged us briefly before returning with our change.

The creamy pints of Guinness cost €5, which is deemed by some as cheap in the current scheme of things but Pub Spy is steadfast in his belief that you should always have change from a €5 note when buying a pint, whether you’re in the countryside or Dublin.

“Maybe the coalition might discuss tackling the cost of alcohol prices and challenges for publicans ahead of the budget this year” the Young Commando suggested.

“There’s a better chance of them increasing the excise on it so they can discourage you from enjoying yourself,” the Old Commando jokingly replied.

The pine timber counter and shelving are beautiful features in this pub and the wine-coloured, leather-topped barstools throughout the bar are in good condition. There are least three TV’s in the pub and there was a candle in a red jar on each table to add to the atmosphere.

We enjoyed the back and forth and banter of the locals, some of whom were glad and some of whom were sad that the Premier League had ended; some reeling from Westmeath’s defeat in Armagh last weekend and some bemoaning Westmeath’s relegation from the Leinster Hurling Championship following Wexford’s shock win over Kilkenny.

“I’ll never eat a Wexford potato again,” one local joked.

Our Young Commando was on toilet duties this week and he reported back to us that everything was clean in this area also. There are three urinals, one cubicle and the electric dryer was in good working order.

We stayed much longer than our first visit in 2017 and it gave our troops a proper chance to see what Larrigy’s had to offer. Our team of commandos really enjoyed their time here and Larrigy’s is certainly worth a visit if you’re in the area.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road…

McNamara – Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath

THIS was a real throwback to the ‘good old days’ as the Old Commando would say.

Judging by the décor in each of the three sections in McNamara’s pub, we guessed that it was unlikely this pub has undergone any renovation or upgrade since the turn of the century and maybe longer. However, we like that. For us older folk it brought back some great memories.

All of the crowd were gathered in one section at the end of the pub, where there was a mixed clientele of all ages and a really enjoyable atmosphere and an efficient and experienced barman.

There is a pool room just off the main bar area where some young men were holding the table, and the picnic benches outside were also in use.

There is plenty of seating throughout the pub and the toilets checked out just fine. The nostalgic feeling we got ensured we left happy.

Rating: Three pints out of Five