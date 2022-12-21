It was good time Charlie’s in Robertstown’s ‘friendliest’ pub and lovely pints at just €4.70

It was off to Charlie Weld’s pub for Pub Spy and the team and we have no regrets following what could only be described as a wonderful experience.

THE Young Commando had enjoyed a night out with old college friends recently and as Pub Spy and the team sat around head office this week trying to decide where to go, he piped up with a suggestion.

“One of the lads I went to college with from down the country was always bragging about this pub on the Grand Canal,” the Young Commando said. “It’s supposed to be a great spot.”

It was after dark when we left Dublin and our designated driver had his hands full as we veered off the beaten track in an effort to find this wonderful boozer the Young Commando spoke so glowingly about.

As we crossed over the narrow bridge and into the small village of Robertstown, our designated driver asked the Young Commando which pub were we here to inspect — to which he met a wall of silence.

“God, I don’t know the name of it, I assumed there’d only be one pub in a place this remote,” he eventually informed us.

Luckily, or unluckily as it turned out, it seemed there was only one pub open. We tried to check out the other pub and even though the lights were on, the door was locked and we couldn’t get in.

It was off to Charlie Weld’s pub for Pub Spy and the team and we have no regrets following what could only be described as a wonderful experience.

It was exceptionally busy when we arrived with a brilliant atmosphere and our troops were forced to stand at the fireplace just inside the front door as there weren’t any seats available in the pub.

Given the extremely cold weather conditions we didn’t mind huddling around the fireplace, although a few seats would have been welcome.

There was a mixed clientele of all ages and we lost count of the amount of locals who said hello to us.

“God, they’re a friendly bunch of people around here, aren’t they?” the Young Commando remarked.

The Old Commando got the first round of drinks in and there were two female bar staff on duty during our stay.

The pints of Guinness were beautiful to say the least and priced at €4.70 which is about the going rate these days.

There are a variety of drinks available on draught such as Hop House 13, Harp, Coors and both Rockshores, lager and cider.

A Kildare GAA clock hangs behind the counter with images of players from the 1990s era of football. Perhaps the 1998 All-Ireland finalist era?

We counted at least four TVs in total but only one was turned on during our visit as there were no World Cup games on this particular night.

“I miss the days when there was four matches on every day — that was great craic!” the Young Commando said.

We suspect there may be an ever better atmosphere in Weld’s pub today as the final is due to be played and they have been running a competition here over the past month for the top scorer, worst team, third place, runner-up and winner.

Each section of the pub was busy and we were there over an hour before some seats became available on the opposite side of the bar, but this only allowed us to get even more comfortable and closer to the counter so the Guinness became even more accessible.

There were plenty of younger customers playing darts and with the action at the Ally Pally now also underway there’ll be no shortage of excitement in the pubs over the next few weeks.

The toilets are basic with three urinals and one cubicle but they were clean during our stay.

We really enjoyed our time in Charlie Weld’s pub and agreed we should listen to the Young Commando more often.

His friend certainly gave us a good tip off and we’d love to call again.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road…

Glennon’s – Allenwood

IT wasn’t our first time to visit Glennon’s in Allenwood but it was definitely the busiest we’ve seen it in many years.

A Christmas free of restrictions is certainly bringing back a great atmosphere to the pub trade.

An elderly barman with grey hair served us when we arrived and he was very courteous, although he hadn’t much time for chit chat because it was so busy.

There was a mixed clientele of all ages with plenty of couples enjoying their night out together.

The Eagles were playing on the jukebox, much to the delight of the Old Commando, and there was a queue of people playing at the pool table.

We counted three TVs and the grey coloured bench seating and barstools were in good condition.

Guinness Zero is available on draught and there’s also two taps for Smirnoff cocktails.

Our Female Commando will be disappointed she missed this trip.

Rating: Three pints out of Five