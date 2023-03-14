Iconic Tommy Fletcher’s bar in Naas is the cream of the crop with our Commandos

WOW. That was the first word our Commandos spoke when we stepped inside the front of Fletcher’s pub in Naas.

Fletcher's is a truly stunning pub that we were so happy to visit — © deanella.com

A truly stunning pub that we were so happy to visit but were also left wondering how we managed to miss it for so long.

A former Leinster Pub of the Year award winner from 1978, Pub Spy is happy to confirm this boozer is still stunning and should be in contention for the 2023 award too.

There are five large whiskey barrels behind the counter for the whiskey lovers with brands such Redbreast, Powers, Kilbeggan and Slane all available.

Two young barmen were on duty, although it appeared only one was serving during our stay with the younger barman still learning his trade.

There was a mixed clientele of all ages and a nice relaxing atmosphere too as the voice of Van Morrison played through the overhead speakers.

There is a live trad session here every Thursday night at 8pm, so if you’re in the area it would certainly be worth checking out.

Established in 1829, Fletcher’s is a pub worth visiting.

Rating: Four pints out of Five