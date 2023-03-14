Iconic Tommy Fletcher’s bar in Naas is the cream of the crop with our Commandos
WOW. That was the first word our Commandos spoke when we stepped inside the front of Fletcher’s pub in Naas.
Thomas Fletcher – Naas, Co Kildare
WOW. That was the first word our Commandos spoke when we stepped inside the front of Fletcher’s pub in Naas.
A truly stunning pub that we were so happy to visit but were also left wondering how we managed to miss it for so long.
A former Leinster Pub of the Year award winner from 1978, Pub Spy is happy to confirm this boozer is still stunning and should be in contention for the 2023 award too.
Read more
There are five large whiskey barrels behind the counter for the whiskey lovers with brands such Redbreast, Powers, Kilbeggan and Slane all available.
Two young barmen were on duty, although it appeared only one was serving during our stay with the younger barman still learning his trade.
There was a mixed clientele of all ages and a nice relaxing atmosphere too as the voice of Van Morrison played through the overhead speakers.
There is a live trad session here every Thursday night at 8pm, so if you’re in the area it would certainly be worth checking out.
Established in 1829, Fletcher’s is a pub worth visiting.
Rating: Four pints out of Five
Today's Headlines
COUGH IT UP | Kildare gardaí find 40 stolen bottles of cough syrup and 32 bottles of Calpol in car
Impromptu trad gig breaks out on Aer Lingus flight to New York
MAJOR HAUL | Woman (50s) arrested after €130k of drugs and €37k in cash seized in Dublin raid
no conviction | Arts worker who ‘naively’ bought stolen bicycle on Facebook has case struck out
SAW DOCTOR | Laois doctor (74) jailed for terrorising her neighbours with a chainsaw
Violent incident | Man hit in the head with hammer during attack in Wexford town
Pubspy - Naas, Co Kildare | Hayden’s bar is such a Naas place but Commando ‘outraged’ at €5.70 for a pint
May-Joe | US president Joe Biden to jet into Belfast before spending up to three days in Mayo
FAMILY LOSSES | Dublin mum (54) caught with crack cocaine in waistband jailed for six months
BACK TRACK | Covid Tracker phone app likely to be decommissioned ‘by summer’