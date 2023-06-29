Hoops and scoops at just €4.90 in Kanes’ bar – and travel agency – in Longford Town

Celtic shrine in Longford Town is a great spot to stop for some pints – and a flight if you need one

You can get away from it all in Kanes travel agency and bar

JUST 90 minutes from our HQ, Pub Spy and the team found itself back on the streets of Longford town recently.

As we arrived on the busy one-way Ballymahon Street, our designated driver parked the pub-mobile just outside Macari’s takeaway as Pub Spy and the team assessed where they could get a drop of porter.

It was late in the evening when we arrived but it struck us that there was a lot of closed pubs in the area, as the Young Commando stated: “If they’re not open at this hour it’s safe to say they’re not opening at all.”

Without inspecting it too much, we definitely counted three bars which we had visited in the past that were closed.

The Old Commando wasn’t in a nostalgic mood — nor was he interested in walking the busy streets of Longford town to look at pubs that weren’t open. He was definitely interested in finding a barstool, perching himself upon it and drinking stout for the night.

“This spot will do me, let’s check it out,” the Old Commando said as he pointed towards Kanes.

“That’s a travel agency for Christ sake — you won’t get any porter in there!” the Young Commando laughed.

While the rest of us had missed it, the Old Commando had copped that this was also a boozer and perhaps unofficially the home of Celtic FC in Ireland.

This pub is draped from floor to ceiling in all things Celtic football club, and it was unsurprising for us to find the locals discussing the impending appointment of Brendan Rodgers as the new Celtic manager.

We got seats at the end of the counter and the barmaid was over to serve us immediately. She took our order and engaged us briefly in conversation while we waited for the final pour. Costing €4.90, the creamy pints of Guinness were cheaper than we were used to and falls in line with the Old Commando’s strong held views that you should always see change from a €5 note for a pint.

Guinness 0.0, Tennent’s, Foster’s and Coors are all available on draught too and the fridges and shelves were well stocked. While most of the male clientele discussed Big Brendan’s potential return to the Parkhead dugout, some of the female customers were discussing their recent trip to Slane Castle to see Harry Styles.

“Shocking carry on at that concert,” the Young Commando said. “Women throwing themselves at him, if it was a man doing it over a female singer he’d be called a perv,” he continued much to the amusement of the other commandos.

We counted at least three TVs in the bar plus a large projection screen, while there are numerous framed Celtic jerseys hanging throughout the pub as well as photographs and memorabilia signed by Scott McDonald.

Bodhráns, maps of Ireland and pictures of Michael Collins also adorn the walls of this bar and the Old Commando joked: “This wouldn’t exactly be a paradise for our Unionist cousins in the event of a border poll ever passing, should it ever be called.

“Not sure they’d feel overly welcome in this place.”

“Nothing to worry about — they’re safe in the Union as long as Fine Gael are in power,” the Young Commando abruptly replied.

The barstools were in good condition, as were both the tiled and timber sections of the floor.

There was a very good atmosphere in the bar and plenty of laughs and giggles among the locals. We even encountered one elderly gentleman having a pint of Guinness with a dash of lager in it, a first for our troops and not something the Old Commando was willing to chance.

We inspected the toilets before we departed and they were very clean with four urinals, two cubicles, two sinks and a powerful hand dryer also. Our squad enjoyed their few pints in Kanes pub and would have no problem calling again some day.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road…

Edward J Valentine – Longford Town

Having visited Valentines five years ago, we knew what to expect when we arrived here again last week. Thankfully, it hasn’t changed a bit.

What a wonderful boozer on the doorsteps of the Longford locals.

We were greeted by the barman as soon as we arrived and he was a great character, light-hearted and funny.

The pints of plain were top notch, just as we expected, and this boozer is a multi-recipient of the Black and White Pub of the Year and Leinster Pub of the Year awards.

There are multiple TVs throughout the bar and a framed Steven Gerrard jersey too. It was a predominately male clientele and while it wasn’t too busy, there was a steady flow of customers.

The brown leather seating was in good condition and the toilets were well maintained. We’ll be sure to call again some day, so keep up the good work.

Rating: Three pints out of Five