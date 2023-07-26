Hargadon Bros’ quality €5 pints of porter made trip to Sligo Town well worth it

The Old Commando got his usual pint of Guinness and he was very complimentary about its quality while informing us that it cost €5.

The Old Commando was keen to visit the North-West so a trip to Sligo was on the cards. We’re not sure where he gets his tip offs from but as we sat around our headquarters recently he informed us that there was a lovely little boozer in Sligo town that was worth visiting.

“I’m told it’s like stepping back in time, real old school stuff” the Old Commando told us. “Could be a nice place to relax with a few pints ahead of the big game next week,” he added.

As we embarked on the two and a half hour trip to Sligo Town the conversation in the pub mobile was dominated by the recent announcement that Diageo are set to hike the price of a pint even further, despite a record hike in February just gone by.

“It’s a thundering disgrace” the Old Commando yelled. “This country is gone to the dogs altogether. A hotel room for two nights costs a week’s wages and the price of a pint has gone out of control. I won’t hold my breath that anything will be done in the budget to help matters either,” he continued angrily.

“I wonder if as many politicians owned pubs and hotels as they do a second residential property, would they take more of an interest in the issue then,” the Young Commando remarked.

We arrived at Hargadon Bros pub on O’Connell Street and we were impressed by the green and brown coloured exterior as well as the old style nameplate.

Just inside the front door there are two snug areas on either side of the bar but both were full so we moved on to the counter.

We grabbed some stools and placed our order with a bearded barman on duty and while he served everyone promptly he had very little to say for himself.

In fact, even when customers thanked him he stayed silent.

Manners and a smile cost nothing and should be the bare minimum required in this line of work.

Orchard Thieves, Lagunitas IPA, Ninth Wave, Little Fawn, Birra Moretti, Cutback and Anderson’s Ale are just some of the more exotic drinks available on draught while pints of Heineken will set you back €5.50.

The Old Commando got his usual pint of Guinness and he was very complimentary about its quality while informing us that it cost €5.

“In another month’s time, that’ll be €5.10 at least. A brewery putting the price up by 4 cent means a publican will add his little bit to it and it’ll definitely become 10 cent,” the Old Commando moaned.

“It’s as if they’re trying to keep tourists out of the country,” he added.

They offer table service in this pub and it was very busy during our stay with a mixed clientele ranging from middle aged to elderly.

The brown leather barstools were in good shape although we’d prefer chairs with back support.

The concrete floor was clean and ties in with the saloon style appearance of the pub. The second section of the pub is a long corridor with booth seating on the right hand side which was very stylish, cosy and private too.

If you’re feeling peckish you can also have your dinner in Hargadon’s pub as they serve food also.

We didn’t notice any TVs in the pub but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s not that type of place.

There was a very good atmosphere throughout our stay and our troops really enjoyed their couple of pints of porter.

The toilets checked out fine as expected with two urinals, two cubicles and a powerful hand dyer.

To the best of our knowledge this was the first time we’d been to Hargadon’s pub but we’ll be sure to call again someday.

Rating: Three pints out of Five

One for the road…

Harrison’s – Cliffony, Co Sligo

WE got the very last parking spot in the car park at the rear of the pub and we got the very last table in the bar at the front of the pub.

It was very busy in Harrison’s pub in Cliffony when we stopped by for a quick pint and there was a very enjoyable atmosphere in what was a predominately local and middle-aged clientele.

There is a restaurant section next to the bar and that was busy too. Peroni, Open Gate Citra IPA, Hop House 13 and Rockshore were just some of the drinks available on draught and both TV’s were showing live sports.

The grey barstools and the white leather seats at the tables were all in good condition and there are some framed articles from the 2020 minor football final, won by the local St Molaise Gaels club.

The Young Commando inspected the toilets before we left and he said both cubicles and urinals were clean.

Rating: Four pints out of Five