Great sport and bargains in Boylans of Ardee with creamy pints of stout at just €5

WE journeyed north this past week as the pub-mobile took us to Ardee, much to the delight of the Old Commando.

“Good footballing people up around Ardee” the Old Commando said as we left HQ.

“As long as they don’t mention 2010 or Joe Sheridan I’m sure we’ll all get along swimmingly,” he joked as we travelled along the M1 northbound.

Our commandos were shocked when yours truly informed them it was almost seven years since our last full visit to Ardee, which came about in December 2016.

So much has happened over those years but the Old Commando said the biggest thing to happen in Ardee since our last visit was that they had finally captured the Louth senior football championship in 2022, bridging a 27-year gap.

“I’d say we missed some knees-up last October,” he grinned. “Although I’m sure we had one somewhere in their honour.”

We parked on the Main Street and the nearest boozer to us was Boylans, so we decided to check it out.

As we stepped inside the front door the Young Commando suggested this may have been the first time we had been here, and the rest of our travelling party nodded in agreement. It’s always great to inspect somewhere new.

An attractive barmaid with black hair served us immediately and we found her to be very friendly and mannerly, engaging with the locals and keeping everyone’s drink topped up.

The pints of stout cost €5 while our designated driver paid €3 for his mineral, which is cheaper than most places these days.

Carling, Coors and Madri are some of the beers available on draught but, luckily for the Old Commando, most of the barflies were sipping Guinness, so there was a good flow by the time we called.

There was a predominately male clientele ranging from middle-aged to elderly and a good atmosphere too.

There is live music in this pub every Friday and Saturday night and we counted at least eight TVs, a betting odds TV and a projection screen (although that wasn’t in use during our stay).

“Isn’t it great to have the football back?” the Young Commando said enthusiastically. “One more reason to go to the pub every week.”

The Six Nations bunting still hangs around the counter but perhaps it’s time to ditch that and focus solely on the Irish bunting ahead of the World Cup this September.

“You reckon football is a good reason to go to the pub every week. Well, I’ll tell you one thing: when that World Cup starts that’ll be enough reason for me to stay out of the pub, especially in South Dublin,” the Old Commando groaned.

The timber flooring was clean and there are plenty of tables and chairs throughout the deceptively large pub.

The dark blue barstools are in good condition and we noticed a hurl hanging behind the counter too.

It got busier and busier the longer we stayed, with some of the older clientele heading home and younger customers starting to arrive.

There was a steady trade throughout our visit but the young barmaid was more than able to cope.

We sent the Young Commando to inspect the toilets before we departed and he reported back to us that they were small but reasonably clean with one cubicle and a stainless steel urinal.

He did point out that there is a TV in toilets over the urinal so you never have to miss a moment of your sporting events.

We really enjoyed our few pints in Boylans – also known as ‘The Hatch’ – and we’ll be sure to call again.

Rating: Three pints out of Five

One for the road…

John Watters – Collon, Co. Louth

IT could be over a decade since we last visited the village of Collon in the south-west of County Louth.

We called to John Watters pub and made ourselves at home in the lovely front bar but it wasn’t overly busy in this section during our stay. The restaurant in the pub, however, was very busy but it was just a feed of porter we wanted.

Most of the staff on duty were young and female and each of them we engaged with were mannerly and polite. There are two big TVs at either end of the counter and we also spotted a jukebox and a dart board.

The wine-coloured bench seating and barstools were all in good condition and the timber flooring was swept clean.

There are plenty of GAA-related photos on the back wall, including one of the 2009 Mattock Rangers side that won the senior club championship and the 2006 Louth team that won Division 2.

The toilets are small but they checked out just fine.

Rating: Three pints out of Five