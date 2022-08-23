Good ‘Sports’ and decent pints at €4.60 were Edge-worth’ the visit to Longford

Back in the later half of 2014 our Commandos paid a brief visit to this pub, so the Old Commando was keen to spend a bit more time here and give it his full appraisal.

THIS was our first outing to Longford in 2022 and the Old Commando suggested a trip to Edgeworthstown would be worthwhile.

Back in the later half of 2014 our Commandos paid a brief visit to this pub, so the Old Commando was keen to spend a bit more time here and give it his full appraisal.

“I don’t know why, but I’ve always associated the famous Mayo and Kerry game in Gaelic Park in Limerick with this boozer – we must have watched it here or something,” the Old Commando stated as our designated driver parked the pubmobile on the main street.

“Little did we know at the time that would be their last All-Ireland title for eight years,” he continued.

“Maybe you should visit this spot every year and Kerry might win it more often,” the Young Commando cheekily added.

We arrived into The Sportsman Inn in good spirits and a friendly barmaid served us without delay.

It was relatively busy when we called and the barmaid was working alone at the time, so service was slightly delayed but it was understandable and we weren’t left waiting too long.

There are two separate sides of the bar and the Old Commando pointed out that all the male customers on the left-hand side as you faced the counter were all drinking pints of Guinness.

Costing €4.60, the Old Commando gave each of his pints a thumb up and remarked that in this day and age, they’re reasonably priced. When he got back to HQ the next day he checked his notes from 2014 and noted they pints were €4.10 on that occasion – a 50c increase over an eight-year period.

There was a mixed clientele of all ages from young to elderly and there was a very good atmosphere too.

We overheard some accents that were quite similar to our own and we heard some locals quiz them as to where they were from. An area in Dublin 11 was the reply.

There are a few flags draped from the ceiling, including one for the New Zealand All Blacks as well as Liverpool Football Club.

Half-and-half scarves can also be seen, but the Young Commando was quick to stir the pot when he suggested it was time to remove the All Blacks flag as Ireland had dethroned and replaced them as the reigning world friendly champions following their victory in New Zealand last month.

There are two TVs in the front bar and plenty of back-and-forth banter with the locals as they looked forward to the return of the Premier League this weekend.

The brown leather bench seating was in good condition and there are extra cushions provided for comfort, while the brown-orangeish floor tiles and timber flooring were areas were spotless.

There is a pool table at the rear of the bar and it was mostly young females that were holding the table during our stay.

They were also in charge of the jukebox, much to annoyance of our cranky Old Commando.

Photos of the Mostrim footballers from 1985 and 1992 are hung in the front bar alongside some snaps of the Longford footballers throughout the years.

Our Young Commando gave the toilets a thorough inspection and reported back to us that they were clean, with one cubicle and a ceramic urinal.

“There’s only one thing peculiar about them – they still have the roller hand towel. I thought people would be terrified to use them after the whole Covid thing,” he said upon his return from the gents.

Just as we were due to depart an extra pair of hands arrived to help the barmaid but she had coped admirably while working alone.

We enjoyed our pints and we’ll call again some day.

Rating: Three pints out of Five

One for the road…

The Goldsmith Inn – Edgeworthstown

WE still can’t figure out how they were doing it, but this cosy boozer in Edgeworthstown is selling pints of Guinness, Budweiser, Heineken and Smithwicks for just €4.30. Is there anywhere cheaper in Ireland?

We haven’t come across it if there is. They also have Fosters for just €3. Incredible stuff.

There was a predominately male clientele ranging from middle-aged to elderly, with a really good atmosphere too – with the barmaid leading the charge as she playing pool with the locals in between pulling pints.

The counter area is lit up in red neon and there is one TV in the corner just inside the front door. The electric stove was switched on, but only for effect, and the toilets checked out just fine.

We had a great time in The Goldsmith Inn and this certainly won’t be our last visit. If cocktails are your thing, ‘Sex on the beach’ is available for just €8 too.

Rating: Three pints out of Five