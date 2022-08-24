Expensive €5.40 pints in Coffey’s perked us all up on our Newbridge jaunt

“What’s going on here boss?” the Young Commando quizzed. “Why is everything closed? Is the town riddled with Covid or what?” he asked.

‘NEWBRIDGE or nowhere’ is the famous mural painted on the St Conleth’s Park walls in the centre of Newbridge town, but when Pub Spy rocked up to town this past week we were almost left with no option but to choose ‘somewhere else’.

Nowhere is never an option for Pub Spy.

Yes, we were left scratching our heads as we walked from one end of the town all the way to the other end and Coffey’s pub was the only boozer open on the Main Street.

“What’s going on here boss?” the Young Commando quizzed. “Why is everything closed? Is the town riddled with Covid or what?” he asked.

It was very strange for a town with a population of over 20,000, and the streets thronged with people basking in sunshine, that the pubs were all closed.

The Old Commando checked his watch and said at this hour of the evening there would be plenty of people finished work and it was very surprising to see the town in an almost lockdown state.

“Well listen, if they’re closed that’s their loss. Coffey’s is open and I’m thirsty so anyone who wants to join me is more than welcome,” he said abruptly as he made a beeline for Coffey’s front door.

Most of our Commandos had been here before but it’s a pub we wouldn’t mind visiting on a monthly basis, never mind every few years. As always, it was immaculately clean and as always it was enjoying a roaring trade.

There was a mixed clientele in the bar but it was predominately middle aged to elderly males with two bar staff on duty.

As much as we love this pub and we did admire our surroundings, there can no question about it that €5.40 for a pint of Guinness is steep and excessive, while a pint of lager costs €5.70.

Pub Spy checked notes when we got back to HQ later that night and on our previous visit to Coffey’s in August 2018, exactly four years ago, the pint of stout cost €4.55, representing an almost 19pc increase in price.

When will our Government step in and do something about these spiralling costs? We won’t hold our breath.

They have a variety of drinks available on draught in this boozer such as Canadian, Islands Edge, Hop House 13, Harp, Orchard Thieves, Birra Moretti and both Rockshores, while the fridges and shelves were all fully stocked. There are at least four TVs in the pub the locals were mostly watching horse racing during our stay.

The barman was pulling pints with the barmaid mostly covering the floor area and there was a terrific atmosphere.

The red leather bench seating was in very good condition and there is plenty of seating throughout.

In a GAA town like Newbridge it would be next to impossible to not have some GAA photos on display and this pub has chosen ‘The Sash’ of Sarsfield (ahead of Moorefield) as their team with multiple photos of the glory years of their senior teams.

A photo commemorating the 1928 Kildare football team that lifted the first Sam Maguire is also proudly displayed and the Old Commando said it’s crazy to think they will likely surpass the centenary of that win without winning Sam Maguire again.

“Hard to believe with all the talent that has passed through Kildare over the years that they haven’t bridged that gap yet,” he mused.

The Young Commando inspected the toilets and he told us they were very clean with a modern hand dryer, and that the cubicle was in good working order.

The exterior was in excellent condition with hanging flower baskets adding greatly to its appearance. Our Commandos love the place and said they’ll be back.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road…

The Railway Bar - Newbridge

WE finally found a second pub open and it’s another boozer we’re familiar with. We almost passed without calling in as the front door looked closed, but we could hear the locals enjoying themselves and noticed it was slightly ajar.

The barmaid on duty served us promptly but didn’t engage us in much conservation while a barman arrived to assist her during our stay. Guinness 0.0 is available on draught but the Old Commando wouldn’t chance it, insisting it’s immoral to drink non alcoholic Guinness.

There are at least six TVs in the bar and a large projection screen just inside the front door.

We really enjoyed ourselves in The Railway Bar and there seemed to be a good rapport between the locals and the bar staff. The toilets checked out fine.

Rating: Three pints out of Five