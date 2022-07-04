Even at €5 a few cheeky pints left us wanting Tullamore more more in Maunsell’s

Pubspy – Tullamore

THE Old Commando was feeling nostalgic when we arrived in the Faithful County this past week. “Offaly in All-Ireland finals two years in a row, I’m getting ’70s, ’80s and ’90s vibes all over again,” he chuckled as we veered off the M6 in Kilbeggan, passing through Durrow and into the town of Tullamore. As we came to the roundabout on the N52 on the Portarlington road, our eagled Young Commando spotted Maunsell’s pub and we instructed the designated driver to drop us. As he refuelled the pub-mobile in the adjoining service station, Pub Spy and the team made a beeline for the counter and left him to it. We were expecting a decent atmosphere and the Old Commando anticipated there would be plenty of build-up to today’s All-Ireland minor hurling final with their fierce rivals Tipperary. “It’s their first minor hurling final since 1989,” the Old Commando told us as we placed our order with young barman on duty. “After winning the U20 football last year there’s definitely something brewing around the county since Mr Duignan took over,” he continued. The bearded young barman on duty served us without delay and he was very welcoming and chatty. He was kept on his toes throughout our stay and when he wasn’t engaging with customers he was clearing off tables, restocking the shelves and offering table service. A group of elderly men at the end of the counter had him pouring shots of tequila every couple of minutes as they really set out to enjoy their night. The pints of stout cost €5 and we’ve gone on record as saying we feel this is far too steep for anywhere outside the Dublin boundary. Will the Government intervene? It’s highly unlikely. There was a mixed clientele of all ages and a good atmosphere during our stay as the locals watched the live golf on TV and discussed today’s big game with their arch rivals Tipperary. “Jaysus, can you imagine this place if Shane Lowry wins The Open and Offaly win the All-Ireland this weekend — there won’t be a cow milked till August,” the Young Commando joked. They serve food in Maunsell’s and we noticed a few deals advertised such as Tuesday night’s burger special with all the trimmings and a pint or glass of wine for €16 while steak night on a Thursday will cost just €22. The red leather bench seating was in reasonable condition but torn in parts, as were some of the barstools. A raised seating area just inside the front door is where the younger crowd had assembled and there was a particularly good atmosphere in this spot. The hallway leading to the toilets is a shrine to GAA, and the Offaly hurlers of 1994 are among the teams to feature on the wall of fame alongside the 1964 minor footballers. Perhaps the 2022 minor hurlers will earn a place alongside them today. A picture commemorating Offaly’s All-Stars in both football and hurling is also proudly displayed and the Old Commando is always quick to remind us that Offaly was the first county to ever achieve the feat of an All-Star in every position in both codes. “Not too shabby for a county this size is it?” he asked. The toilets were in decent condition with urinals and a cubicle and in general the pub was clean. While the pub is located outside the town centre it certainly still draws a crowd and for people like us it’s conveniently located right beside the N52. We enjoyed the banter and pints and we’ll be sure to call again some day.

Rating: Three pints out of Five

One for the road

Hamilton’s - Geashill

IN the picturesque village of Geashill just outside Tullamore, we fell in love with this beautiful boozer called Hamilton’s. There was a superb atmosphere when we called, with a mixed clientele ranging from middle aged to elderly; the type of bar where everybody knows everybody and a couple of Jackeens like us stick out like a sore thumb. Either way, we didn’t care. If they’d have asked us why we were here we’d have probably told them the truth such was our happiness at the time. The pints of stout were magnificent and the barmaid and barman on duty, who we think were the owners, were very welcoming too. They run a good house that’s for sure. This pub was once a Leinster and Offaly Pub of the Year and it’s easy to see why. We’ll be back, we promise you that!

Rating: Four pints out of Five