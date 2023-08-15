Carrickmacross bar ‘Markey’s’ the spot for an enjoyable sip at just €5.20

The bar was well stocked and the banter was in free flow as the Old Commando lavished praise on Monaghan’s finest footballer Conor McManus

WE found ourselves travelling north on the M1 this past week as the Pub-Mobile made its way to Co Monaghan for the first time since January 2022.

In fact, this was just our third visit since January 2020.

“What a great little county,” the Old Commando said as we arrived on the outskirts of Carrickmacross.

“If there’s any team I’d like to see lift Sam Maguire apart from Dublin, I think it would have to be Monaghan. Always punching above their weight,” he continued.

As we navigated our way through the busy town centre the Old Commando recognised most of the pubs on the main street and had frequented many if not all of them over the years, some on multiple occasions.

However, he soon spotted Markey’s bar at the end of the main and corner of Farney Street.

“I don’t think I’ve been in there, pull over here and we’ll check this boozer out,” he instructed our designated driver.

We entered via the door on the right-hand side of the building and into the small cosy snug area that seemed just perfect for the Old Commando.

We sat at the counter and waited for the experienced barmaid to serve us and once she arrived, we were all given a warm Monaghan welcome.

She engaged us all in conversation while preparing our order and charging €5.20 each for the creamy pints of stout.

“Imagine this time next week they’ll have gone up again thanks to Diageo and no sign of a government intervention at all. There won’t be a tourist to be seen in this country shortly, it’s an expensive kip,” the Old Commando fumed.

There is one TV in this area and we were very content but eventually we chose to move on towards the more spacious lounge as it was a lot busier and we wanted to soak up the atmosphere.

There was a mixed clientele of all ages and we did notice some Scottish accents too. The constant ‘Celtic’ football banter was a giveaway also.

An experienced barman was working in the lounge and he too was polite and friendly and kept on his toes throughout our stay.

The timber flooring and tiles were both old but in good condition and swept clean. The brown brick walls and pillars are a nice feature and the green leather bench seating and brown leather barstools were all in good nick.

Brehon Blonde and Carling are just some of the drinks available on draught and we noticed there is a kitchen towards the rear of the lounge but they weren’t serving food during our visit.

The bar was well stocked and the banter was in free flow as the Old Commando lavished praise on Monaghan’s finest footballer Conor McManus and echoed the sentiments of the locals who hoped that we haven’t seen the last of him in the blue and white jersey.

“As good as any forward in Ireland over the last 15 years,” he stated emphatically.

There is a photo of the Monaghan footballers who lifted the Ulster championship in 2013 hanging in the hallway and the Young Commando counted at least three TVs throughout the lounge.

The toilets were spotlessly clean and the window baskets of flowers really help brighten up the exterior.

We enjoyed our few pints in Markey’s bar and will be sure to call again someday.

Rating: Three pints out of Five

One for the road…

Valley Lodge – Carrickmacross

IF it wasn’t for our designated driver we might never have found the Valley Lodge pub. This was a first time visit for our Commandos but also only a flying visit as we stayed for just one round.

It was reasonably busy when we arrived but it was predominantly people dining rather than customers having a pint.

The grey-haired barman served us without delay and we had our pick of barstools available at the counter.

He told us they serve food up until 3pm and then start again after five o’clock – it looked like we caught the evening rush.

The wine leather barstools were in good condition as was the grey-coloured bench seating.

There were at least three TVs but two of them were turned off and the toilets were very clean with a stainless steel urinal and one cubicle.

The Old Commando was thrilled to see a Patrick Kavanagh poem hanging inside the front door too.

Rating: Three pints out of Five