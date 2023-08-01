Ashtown’s Halfway House gets our top five-pint rating with gorgeous pints at €5.85

The Halfway House bar is spectacular and we’ll be sure to call again for a pint.

AT the north west corner of the Phoenix Park is the Ashtown Gate exit and a short stroll of just under 250m away you’ll find yourself at the Halfway House pub.

Where better to visit after a lovely walk or run while admiring the scenic beauty of the Phoenix Park?

That was the sentiment of our Commandos, although they hadn’t walked and certainly hadn’t ran through the park to get there.

We were chauffeured by our designated driver because as it has been recently stated by Government ministers, you can’t expect to walk through the city safely all the time.

As our designated driver swung in the gate of the Halfway House he was surprised to see they had dedicated staff directing traffic in the car park, as it was very busy. We were lucky to get a space.

There are multiple entry points to the pub and many tables and chairs and decking areas available outside, but we chose the public bar as our port of call.

As we walked in through the front porch the Old Commando took a quick glance as the price list to make sure it has been updated and he was thrilled to be able to tell us once he had paid for his pint of stout that the price list was correct.

“I’d expect nothing less from a fancy boozer like this,” the Old Commando said.

Costing €5.85, the stout is pricey, there’s no doubt about it, although in this day and age it’s probably cheaper than most places in Dublin.

A glass of minerals cost our designated driver €3.45 which is just as big a bug bear of our Commando as the price of a pint.

A grey haired and very good humoured barman served us the moment we arrived and we were probably the only customers he didn’t know on a first name basis or what drink we wanted.

Dressed in uniform, as were all the staff, he was very professional and mannerly and never left us waiting for a refill.

There’s a huge selection of drinks available on draught, such as Guinness and Carlsberg Zero, but neither of those would interest our Commandos. Beamish, Birra Moretti, Tuborg, Asahi, Hop House 13, Rockshore and Coors are just some of the other options available and there are plenty of bottled drinks available too.

The timber flooring looked as good as new and the brown leather barstools and bench seating were in excellent condition. We counted at least four large screen TVs and no doubt there’s only one event going to be broadcast on all four today at 3.30pm.

The locals were very enthusiastic about Dublin’s chance of bringing Sam “home”.

“Ciaran Kilkenny could be sitting up at the bar with his mate Sam this time next week,” one local was overheard bragging.

“David Clifford might have something to say about that,” the Young Commando whispered across our table.

There was a very good atmosphere in the bar where the majority of the clientele were middle aged to elderly males, while the spacious lounge sections were populated with families and people dining.

This pub has its own golf society too and the furnishings in the bar were of the finest quality.

The Young Commando inspected the toilets before we departed and he told us both the cubicle and ceramic urinal were very clean. There are two sinks, two soap dispensers and a powerful hand dryer. He was a bit surprised to see CCTV cameras.

“Sad reflection on society these days,” the Old Commando bemoaned. “But sure then again, you can’t expect to feel safe in a city all the time now can you?” he reminded us.

The Halfway House bar is spectacular and we’ll be sure to call again for a pint.

Rating: Five pints out of Five

One for the road…

Doyle’s Corner – Phibsborough

SO many years have passed since Pub Spy and the team stopped at Doyle’s Corner that for some of our Commandos it was their first visit.

Just as we expected there was no seating available when we arrived but the bouncer on the door still allowed us to enter so long as we didn’t mind standing at the bar. That has never been an issue for our troops!

It was extremely busy in both ground floor sections with plenty of grub and plenty of porter being served.

There was a fantastic atmosphere among the predominately young to middle aged mixed clientele and Island’s Edge, Blue Moon and Guinness Zero were just some of the drinks available on draught.

There are multiple TV and projection screens and no doubt the atmosphere today will be electric. The smoking area is upstairs and the toilets are on the ground floor. Both checked out just fine.