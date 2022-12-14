Private island for sale off Donegal coast costs same as two-bed Dublin flat
Inis Saimer is a private residential island surrounded by the waters of the Erne Estuary in Ballyshannon harbour along the Wild Atlantic Way.
A private island off the coast of Donegal is up for sale for just €450,000.
Inis Saimer is a private residential island surrounded by the waters of the Erne Estuary in Ballyshannon harbour along the Wild Atlantic Way.
The “tranquil island retreat” previously featured on RTÉ’s ‘Selling Ireland's Dream Homes’ and boasts its own private floating jetty with safe all-tide access.
It was also once owned by Speaker of the first Irish House of Parliament and then-richest man in Ireland, Thomas Conolly.
And while the island offers sanctuary and “peaceful” respite, it is just a minute’s boat trip away from Ballyshannon’s Mally Quay and no more than six minutes from the town centre with shops and restaurants galore.
Perched on the island is a spacious historic residence dating back to the 1800s with a “generously proportioned” open plan living space featuring kitchen, dining room, and lounge areas.
A large hallway connects to a bathroom, three double bedrooms, and a large “banquet” room, and all windows overlook the glistening waters surrounding the island.
The house also has a very large attic with “development potential”, according to sellers, and the island currently holds an outbuilding for storage with both single and double doors.
Read more
And views from the 19th century dwelling are stunning too, as an expansive balcony and decking area overlooks the Erne River, the Mall Quay, and the town of Ballyshannon, while the Erne Estuary, dunes of Finner, and Donegal Bay are all visible from the function room’s bay window.
Meanwhile, working from home on Inis Saimer would be a breeze as the property is connected to the national electricity grid, has good internet reception, and has been surveyed for fibre optic broadband, mains water supply, and septic tank.
The island is currently on sale for €450,000 on daft.ie - the same price as a two-bed apartment in Dublin or just over 11 acres of land in Co Wexford.
