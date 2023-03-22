Popular Dublin pub hits back at ‘Guinness influencer’ over online campaign

The Strawberry Hall admitted their mistakes six months ago but that has not stopped the Instagram drinker repeatedly targeting the pub

The pub now has an outdoor area across the road

One of Dublin’s most popular pubs has hit out at a Guinness-reviewer page – saying they were unjustly targeted on another influencer’s page that gave them a rave review.

The Strawberry Hall in the heart of Dublin 20’s Strawberry Beds area on the banks of the River Liffey took to Instagram earlier this week claiming that @AllThingsGuinness took aim at them for a THIRD time in six months.

The ‘All Things Guinness’ Instagram account posts reviews of pints of the black stuff bought in different pubs across the country

Six months ago the Insta drinker, who has 34k followers, was not happy with a pint he had ordered, and when he posted the negative comment, the pub took the criticism well and admitted it was a bad pint.

But that wasn’t enough for the so-called expert who went searching for other influencer’s reviews on to argue their positive appraisals, one of which was from THREE years ago.

Even then, the pub said they decided to let it slide knowing their loyal clientele didn’t care for the online attacks.

But when @AllThingsGuinness went after them again earlier this week they decided enough was enough and took to Instagram saying: “There are many Guinness review/advisor type pages in circulation, and we believe they are a bit of craic and steer Guinness lovers in the right creamy direction.

“However, when @Allthingsguinness gave us a review six months ago and unfortunately for us it's a bad one - we take it on the chin.

“It's not our standard but the ball was dropped that day. It was not enough for this blogger to do the review and leave it at that.

“This particular blogger then went to @GuinnessAdvisor and found their extremely positive review of Strawberry Hall from 182 weeks beforehand to again throw in their negative voice about their experience in the comments.

“Now today, when we go about our daily business to communicate with our customers and post some creamy pint shots, here comes @Allthingsguinness back again to share our post following it with the one bad pint that they once got in the pub.

"We would like to know what the aim is here.”

Clearly upset at the campaign, the pub reminded the influencer and its followers of the tough times experienced and ahead in the industry.

“Many pubs across the country are small independent businesses that support local jobs and the local economy.

"We do our part to provide our customers with a good experience and we are generally known as a great spot for Guinness.

“So, we didn't get it right one day; that is a shame, but for a page to go out of their way to damage our reputation and attempt to deter people from coming to our bar is outrageous.

“Our pint is €5, we pour it well and our team are sound.

"Pubs are struggling all across the country in the current climate, the community is out to support each other but listen, don't forget about this person’s bad pint they got one time six months ago, you won't forget as I'm sure we'll all be reminded again soon.”