Onlyfans star Elle Brooke coming to Dublin for boxing match

Brooke’s got the looks & ditches the books as she becomes social media sensation

The English influencer — who has 760k followers on Instagram — is also an accomplished boxer and will take part in the Kingpyn event in the 3Arena on July 15.

The 25-year-old has become a household name in recent years and now charges €45 a month on OnlyFans for regular XXX-rated content.

She has become so big on the subscription site that she was invited on Piers Morgan’s new chat show last month to defend her life choices, with many of her balanced answers stumping the interviewer and ending up going viral on TikTok.

The avid Manchester City fan is now fully focused on next month’s big fight when she will take on another huge Instagram star, 29-year-old Brazilian Jully Poca.

Elle quit her law degree for OnlyFans

Poca has become a huge name in south America and now boasts 1.9m followers, but isn’t expected to win against the younger fighter.

The bout – one of four listed on the night – has been branded the ‘High Stakes semi-final’ that pits boxing-mad influencers against one another.

Brooke, who studied to be a lawyer before leaving university to make a career from modelling and porn, won over a lot of critics last month when she appeared on Piers Morgan’s hard-hitting chat show.

The seasoned hack said: “I’m just curious about you being someone who embarks on a law career, who’s obviously very bright, went to university, packed it in just for money, to be effectively an online stripper. I mean, that’s what you do, right?”

Elle Brook in action

The OnlyFans model cheekily replied: “I could be a good lawyer, yes, but also am I good at doing other things on video and camera? Yes.”

The 58-year-old TV personality then asked Brooke how she thinks her future children would feel about her career as a sex worker. “Are you going to be proud that you have your little ones and they look at you and go: ‘Didn’t you want to be a lawyer?’ and you go: ‘Yeah, but look at all my stuff!’”

Brooke, who uses the handle @thedumbledong on Instagram, responded: “They can cry in a Ferrari,” leaving Morgan speechless.

Speaking recently she said: “Kingpyn Boxing DM’d me and I was a bit hesitant at first because I honestly had no idea about boxing but then I was like ‘yeah OK cool why not give it a go’. I was definitely a casual boxing fan previously.

“Katie [Taylor] is a huge inspiration. The fact that she went into the amateurs pretending to be a boy because in Ireland back then it was illegal to box as a female! She’s a pioneer in women’s boxing. If you think of the greatest of all time you’re going to think of Katie Taylor.”