Newly Engaged? Maybe it’s time to ditch the white dress, says bridal fashion expert

Carolyn O'Sullivan’s bridalwear brand 'Not Another White Dress' is perfect for unconventional brides

There’s nothing like a Christmas engagement but for brides-to-be that are hoping to break away from tradition, Carolyn O'Sullivan’s bridalwear brand 'Not Another White Dress' offers something truly special.

Designing unconventional bridal wear for girls ‘who didn't grow up dreaming of a big white wedding,’ the talented designer creates pieces that can be worn again and again after your dream day.

Speaking of her vision behind the brand, Carolyn explains: "Everything is made by myself here in Ireland using very unique luxury fabrics. Some of the fabrics are made to order in very small quantities, meaning I avoid the over-production of fabrics.”

Hoping to bring sustainability into the bridal market she adds:

“I would love to see my pieces worn for more hours than they take to create, and this is the thinking behind some of the looks in my new collection titled 'Not Just One Day'.

Pretty in pink

The collection boasts chic separates, exquisite tailoring and above all else, colour.

Speaking of her favourite pieces the designer muses:

"The 'Sparkle' two piece is one of two looks I have created in a glittering French iridescent sequin fabric, after getting enquiries for reception and day 2 looks, but could work equally well for an unconventional day 1 look when styled with flowers and a long veil as in the image.

Proving it is not just for one day, this outfit has already been worn on the red carpet by Anna Geary to the VIP style awards.

Floral Tuxedo

“The metallic gold suit dress is made in a French tweed fabric. Short wedding dresses are trending but they don't have to be white either. The blazer can also be ordered as part of a gold trouser suit.

"Women’s tailoring is my strength and my signature, my floral tuxedo pictured features a French jacquard fabric.

So much about the bridal look can be achieved with the addition of beautiful flowers and a veil, but not forgetting that not everyone wants the big dress and some are happy to style these looks with a pair of converse.

Gold dress suit

“Other looks include a 'Pretty in Pink' 3 piece featuring a top, skirt and separate train, a dress in the floral jacquard, and an open back sapphire lace gown.

The ultimate in slow fashion, fabrics are kept in very minimal stock and sometimes made to order specially for each bride, with custom colours and fabrics available on request. Styles can be ordered custom made from the collection, or simply used as inspiration for a one of a kind design.

See notanotherwhitedress.ie for more details