Women are better than men at parking in tight spaces, new study shows

​The perception that men are better than women at parking is dispelled today. A new study shows that women are much better at guiding their car into tight spaces.

The study found that men are more likely to have a mishap when parking – despite thinking they are good at it.

According to the latest survey by insurance firm Forbes Advisor, 21pc of men admitted they had a minor collision in the past year. That is 7pc worse than the number of women (14pc) who confessed to having had a prang.

The incidents included nudging other vehicles, and hitting off bollards, walls and fences while trying to get into a space.

Surprisingly, 16pc of men admitted they had hit another car or object four times – yes four times – in the past year. That compares with just 8pc of women drivers.

A small number of men (6pc) confessed they’d had seven accidents over the 12 months (just 4pc of women).

Around one in 10 admitted they park in the middle of two bays as they lack confidence to park in tight spaces​