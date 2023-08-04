Wildly insane with extreme performance and looks the Polestar 2 BST will blow you away

There are only 270 of the Polestar 2 BST in the world — and just two on the Irish market

​I spent most of my week in this car trying to explain what it actually is. OK, so Polestar is getting a name for itself (helped that it now has its own showroom in Sandyford), but this hand-tweaked performance version of the popular EV is a tad bit insane.

Scrap that. It’s wildly insane. And there are only 270 of them on the planet… two of which made it on to the Irish market.

It is a 476bhp beast that comes with 680Nm of torque available under your right foot. For context, that is 80 more Nm than Tesla’s original ‘Ludicrous Mode’ and a Lamborghini Aventador has around 720Nm.

This car pictured here, however, is not an Italian supercar nor an American tech toy. The Polestar 2 BST 270 is a Swedish brattish lovechild created from the reliable and sensible parent named Volvo and the mistress named Polestar.

The combination DNA is extreme on every element… looks, performance, style, interior, cornering, speed and the inevitable G-Force. Weirdly, the only thing not extreme is the price. At €85k it is not cheap, but for what you get it actually isn’t bad.

The Polestar 2 BST

The BST moniker is an abbreviation for ‘Beast’ and to look at it you do get that ‘Beast’ vibe. It is chunky and handsome and has a muscle car feel to it. The 121mm ride height coupled with the gorgeous 21” gloss diamond cut alloys give this an extra element of road presence.

The added metallic paint with a black stripe and ‘2’ festooned across the bonnet definitely increases the rubber necking by ten fold. There wasn’t a child or adult that didn’t gawk at this vehicle. Whether or not they were gawking in detest or admiration is up to them. But for me it is a stunning looking car.

Spicy and welcome additions to this performance version include bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres, stunning Brembo brake callipers, Öhlins dual-flow valve dampers and an aluminium strut bar.

Step inside and you will be greeted by the Swedish brand’s minimalist design ethic, just like the regular Polestar 2. But nowhere near as pared-back as competitor Tesla’s style!

There’s a Google-centric infotainment system that’s operated via the large 11.5” touchscreen. It is a well laid out system with easy-to-find controls and even boasts a screen that demonstrates the G-Force and launch speed. It was a total gimmick, but I am here for that kind of unnecessary gimmick.

Rear access is a little tight — luckily my passengers are 12 and nine years old — but overall cabin space is reasonably good. The boot boasts 405-litres of space while a shallow 35-litre ‘frunk’ is a convenient storage spot for the charging cables.

The car feels more agile than the standard machine on Irish country roads. The stiffer front end helps the BST 270 deliver great steering feel and helps you know exactly what the Pirellis are achieving, further boosting the car’s agility.

The sporty seats are comfortable without being intrusive on your love handles and you are hugged by juxtaposed yellow seat belts that completely contrast the (vegan) Charcoal WeaveTech with Black Ash seats.

The potential range of this car sits at 400km but like any EV it is based entirely on your driving and based on this car and its power it is extremely difficult to get anywhere near 400km.

I get the impression Polestar knows that too though, as the ‘potential’ dial on the range page of the infotainment system doesn’t even hide that fact. This is not a car for journeymen and women. This is a car for getting from A to B fast and with a lot of fun. You just have to pray that B isn’t too far from A.

This is one of the most memorable and fun test weeks I’ve had in a long time.

But would I buy it? Nope. It’s not for me. I am a family man with two kids who need more space in the rear and the range anxiety would be too high to have this sitting in my driveway.

I’d certainly opt for the regular version though and I will secretly envy anyone who is lucky enough to own one of these.

This company is going in the right direction.

And their lovely looking Polestar 3 will continue that trend.