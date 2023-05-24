Volvo reveals its all-electric EX90 and updated XC40/C40 Recharge

All-electric BEV is a true seven-seater and has the style and comfort to rival the class leaders

​It’s back! It must be that seasonal disorder that affects my brain because I can finally remember things again now that the sunshine has finally arrived.

Since its return, I can remember vividly back to 2012 when I attended my very first Motor Show in Geneva.

One of the motors from the show that will forever be etched on my mind was Volvo’s XC90.

It was like nothing I had ever seen before and was definitely the showstopper for me that year in Geneva.

Volvo EX90 Excellence

Then, last week, I was invited to Gothenburg in Sweden to see the all-new electric version of the XC90 – the EX90.

The first thing that struck me when I saw the full-electrified version of the premium brand’s flagship model is how quickly things have changed in just over 10 years.

Back in 2012, the big focus was on producing cleaner diesel engines and smaller and more economical petrol ones.

But now, for 2023, the Swedish boffins are looking to the future with its all-electric version in the shape of the EX90.

Unfortunately for me, this was only a static launch and I didn’t get to drive it, but the first thing that struck me when I saw it in the showroom was the sheer size of it – this thing is enormous.

It is fair to say that this monster SUV is a proper seven-seater, with the third row not just an added extra for the smaller rugrats.

On the outside, the EX90 is stunning to look at. It is absolutely enormous in the flesh and the designers have done a brilliant job on the exterior by making it both extremely stylish and modern.

Unlike some other brands, Volvo has opted to make it look different from its XC90 sibling.

One of the highlights of the all-electric version is at the front end, where the main headlights perform a laser-light show on start-up.

Volvo EX90 Excellence

The front grille is now enclosed although the panels below can open and close when needed to provide additional airflow if the battery needs cooling at any stage.

Another nice feature on the exterior are the flush door handles, which also make the EX90 more aerodynamical while driving.

The rear-end too is very tidy to look at and the designers have done an excellent job to keep it clean and simple.

One thing that did stick out a bit like a sore thumb was a small box-like bump which sits above the front windscreen. It sort of reminded me of one of those old taxi signs from the black London cabs.

However, this box houses Volvo’s latest LiDAR technology which is able to see in very poor conditions for very long distances and is an extra layer of advanced driver aids to help prevent collisions

On the inside, the all-electric EX90 can match, if not top, all of the other premium brands for its stylish interior.

Volvo C40 Recharge

The centrepiece features an enormous 15-inch diagonal centre screen and a very neat nine-inch slender instrument screen.

It all uses Google-based infotainment systems and you can customize what features show up.

After a short while it will also predict what features you use frequently and start bringing up shortcuts as it becomes familiar with you and your driving habits.

We will bring you more about the EX90 when it finally arrives in Ireland. However, Volvo Ireland has already opened the order books for it, with prices starting from €117,910.

Meanwhile, in other Volvo news the Swedish brand has given its entry-level SUV – the XC40 – and its electric C40 an update for the upcoming year.

Possibly sticking with the ethos “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, the exterior changes are hard to find.

They have come up with a new colour though and some new wheel designs, which they claim will help improve efficiency.

What Volvo has done is installed a new battery pack with a larger capacity now producing faster charging speeds and enhanced certified range figures when compared with the outgoing versions.

Volvo claim that, in the case of the revised all-wheel-drive (AWD) Twin Motor variants of both XC40 and C40 Recharge models, the certified range has increased by 100km to 538km and 550km.

On top of that, charging power has been improved as the larger battery pack allows for charging at a higher maximum rate of 205kW DC (up from 150kW).

The 82kWh battery packfound in the single motor extended range and Twin Motor models benefit from a five per cent increase in power.

What this actually means is that you can pull into you nearest charge point and boost up from 10-80 per cent in approximately 28mins or so they say.

Another big change Volvo is making in both models is the fact that it is switching from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive in the single-motor variants.

It has been more than 25 years since Volvo last used rear-wheel drive in one of its models.

In total, three new powertrains are offered that include a new all-wheel drive variant along with two rear-wheel drive variants in standard range and extended range.

The technical gurus tell me that the switch gives both electric models a lower centre of gravity and optimal weight balance between front and rear axle.

What I did notice is how well both models handled on all types of Swedish roads last week.

Prices for the new XC40 Recharge RWD Extended Range start at €61,715, while prices for the C40 Recharge RWD Extended Range start at €62,515.