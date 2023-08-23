Versatile Volkswagen Multivan is the flexible solution for family motoring needs

The seat arrangements can be put in so many positions that it should come with a ‘Car-ma Sutra’ guide book.

While still a little boxy, the Multivan’s design is very appealing – but it’s on the inside where the VW magic really happens

The Volkswagen Multivan – where do we begin? This has to be one of the most versatile family MPVs on the market. The seat arrangements can be put in so many positions that it should come with a ‘Car-ma Sutra’ guide book.

Until now Volkswagen Ireland only really offered the larger Caravelle-type people carriers for those in the market for a multi-purpose motor.

However, the very versatile Multivan will appeal to both businesses and families that are in the market for a much more functional car. And, we have to say, we both loved it.

So what exactly is it? On the outside, the new Volkswagen Multivan doesn’t look like your typical van. It has been designed in a very stylish way that, although still boxy, has a certain flair to it.

The first thing the VW group did was make it smaller than the Transporter in height by reducing it by around 80mm, which makes it so much easier to park around town.

Despite this, there is a lot more interior height thanks to the use of Volkswagen Group’s ‘MQB’ platform, which has a lower floor level.

This extremely clever design has also enabled Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to create its first plug-in hybrid.

But it’s on the inside where Volkswagen has really waved its magic wand.

The Multivan is more flexible than a yoga instructor.

In the standard version, the Multivan offers 469 litres of luggage space behind the luggage compartment, extending to 1,844 litres (1,850 litres with panoramic glass roof) when you remove the rear seats. The full cargo capacity up to the front seats is 3,672 litres on the standard wheelbase model, extending to a maximum 4,053 litres in the long-wheelbase model fitted with the panoramic glass roof.

The Volkswagen Multivan has electronically operated sliding doors

The electronically-operated sliding rear doors on each side of the Multivan provide easy access and are far more convenient in tighter parking spaces than traditional van doors.

Another very clever design in the Multivan is the innovative multifunction table, which can be moved between any of the seating rows, and for the first time can be used as a centre console between the front seats.

It is height-adjustable and features three cup holders and a deep storage compartment.

The multi-function table is perfect for working on-the-go or keeping the kids occupied during longer journeys.

But the most exciting part for us is the way the five seats in the rear can be configured.

The interior of the Volkswagen Multivan is amazing

With space for up to seven seats, the rear five seats, which are up to 25 per cent lighter, can be moved and removed to suit. With the optional six-seater package, the second row can be moved 180-degrees to create a conference-style seating configuration.

The full-width bench seat for the third row has been replaced by individual seats to allow single seats to be removed for complete flexibility.

On the road, and in addition to the standard automatic gearbox, the Multivan is also available with plug-in hybrid drive. With the Multivan eHybrid, you can drive through the city in purely electric mode, locally CO2-free and almost silently.

At the same time, thanks to the 13kWh lithium-ion battery, the claimed 50km range is designed so that you can cover your average daily distances using electric power alone.

Prices for the new Volkswagen Multivan start at €58,810.