Top-selling GLC is about to get a makeover...and we are here for it

THE latest new model from Mercedes-Benz is the all new GLC. Expected here next autumn, when prices will be available, the current GLC ranks as the best-selling model in the Mercedes-Benz range over the past two years, with 2.6 million units sold since it first launched six years ago.

Said by Mercedes-Benz to be ‘the most dynamic model in their SUV family’, the new GLC will be available in hybrid form only, either as a plug-in hybrid or as a ‘mild hybrid’ with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator.

Engines are four-cylinder petrol and diesel units: four mild hybrids and three plug-in hybrids with an electric-only range of more than 100km (WLTP). With standard 4MATIC allwheel drive, the GLC is comfortable both on-road and off-road.

Designed to create a balance between elegance and off-road capability, its visually defining highlights include muscular wheel arches, wide track and flush wheels in 18-20” size.

Exterior features include a new chrome-embellished radiator grille with ‘star’ pattern, a redesigned front end with headlamps that connect to the radiator grille emphasise its width.

The ‘star’ pattern detail is repeated on new taillight lenses. Inside, standard equipment has been significantly upgraded. Features include the latest generation MBUX infotainment system – now more digital and intelligent – and ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistance with dialogue and learning ability. An extensive choice of optional extras includes a panoramic sunroof.

A multi-function steering wheel and clearly structured dashboard give the GLC a modern, sporty, luxury feel. A 12.3” high-resolution screen faces the driver with an 11.9” central display that rises above the centre console. Comfort elements include a mix of standard and optional items, including new air-control systems and ambient lighting in 64 colours.