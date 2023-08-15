This BMW 8-Series is great but VAT and VRT make it very expensive

It boils my blood the more I think about it. It’s no wonder so many of us can’t afford to buy a new set of wheels these days.

​Car prices have sky rocketed so much over the last few years to the point where even the business-class customers are being priced out of the market.

Take for example the BMW 840i I am writing about this week. The entry-level model costs €144,615. I mean, how many normal Irish punters can afford one of them?

But while I was gathering up the stats for the model, I discovered the purchase document that came with the test car I had for the week – and you certainly can’t blame BMW Ireland for this crazy price.

Firstly, it came with a host of extras which pushed the price tag north of €163k!

The interior is sublime

However, the actual price to purchase this car is €70k.

Add the VAT on top, which was €16,305, and the VRT, which came in at a whopping €52,878, and all of a sudden you are forking out €140k.

I mean seriously, the VAT and VRT are the same price as the car? No wonder the second-hand market has gone bonkers lately.

So is the updated BMW 840i worth over €140k? Personally, I don’t think so.

Don’t get me wrong, this is a very high-end luxury car that looks, drives and handles superbly, but I just couldn’t justify the price tag thanks to the additional costs that the Irish State pockets from the sale.

It boils my blood the more I think about it. It’s no wonder so many of us can’t afford to buy a new set of wheels these days.

Rant over for now, so let me tell you a bit more about the car...

The 8-Series range has been given a mild makeover recently to keep up with the Joneses.

Firstly, I am a bit confused as to whether the 8-Series BMW is actually the brand’s ‘flagship’ model these days, as I always believed that was the title for the 7-Series or even the X7 SUV.

But sitting above both of the sevens now is the 8-Series, which is available in Coupé, Convertible or Gran Coupé.

As I have already mentioned, my test car for the week was the latter.

On the outside, there’s a new oversized grille that has become the focal point of almost all the new BMW models. It’s big and bold and it’s growing on me the more I see it.

Step inside and there is a whole new world of gadgets to play with.

Around the cabin the seats up front are extremely roomy and comfortable.

However, I found the two (yes there is only two seats in the rear) in the back very tight – especially on the knees – and even the sloping roofline had the headliner shaving a few more hairs from my receding hairline.

In the back, the boot is a fairly decent size, but the opening itself is rather narrow and shallow, even if it does offer up an impressive 440 litres.

On the road, my test car was fitted with a 3-litre six-cylinder in-line petrol engine that is very fond of a drop of petrol – no electric charge ports on this baby.

BMW claim it will give you 8.6l/100km, but I don’t think so. But would you really care if you were spending more than €140k on a premium motor?

FACT FILE

BMW 840i M Sport Gran Coupé fourdoor. Price: from €140,078. Extras pushed my test car price to €163,640. Engine: 3-litre six-cylinder in-line petrol engine producing 333hp mated to an eight-speed steptronic sport transmission. Performance: 0-100kmh in 5.4 seconds, 8.6litres/100km, 196 g/km. Spec: Live Cockpit (12.3-in digital instrument cluster, 440-litre boot; parking aids/rearview camera, park distance control, reverse assistant plus a large range of safety/comfort