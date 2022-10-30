Third-gen C5 X is a likely game changer for the fast-improving Citroen
Citroen has launched its new C5X and even the car company’s bosses aren’t sure which segment it sits in. The stylish design means it overlaps the vague lines between an estate, a saloon or even a coupe-style crossover.
What isn’t confusing is the very appetising entry-level asking price of €36,990 which gives you a 1.2 Puretech petrol turbo three-cylinder engine coupled to a standard-fit eight-speed automatic transmission.
There are other engines available too, with a 180hp 1.6-litre turbo petrol and a 225hp plug-in hybrid (which uses that same 1.6-litre turbo engine). A fully charged 13.2kWh battery (around two hours at home) offers you a theoretical 55km electric-only range.
The PHEV model — our favourite — also comes with delayed charging and cabin pre-conditioning via the MyCitroën app and also gets acoustic laminated front and rear windows for extra refinement when you’re motoring along in EV mode.
There are four trim lines being released consisting of Feel, Feel Pack, Flair, and Flair Pack, all with additional features and tech. The standard base-level model includes a 10-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and keyless entry; while the Feel Pack introduces the hybrid versions with new Citroën Advanced Comfort Active Suspension, which uses a windscreen-mounted camera to scan the road ahead for bumps and adjusts accordingly.
Flair brings an upgraded 12-inch touch-screen paired with the new eHUD Head-Up Display projected directly onto the windscreen. In the Flair Pack you will get features like heated seats and a motorised rear tailgate.
