There is a rock solid upgrade for the Enyaq in this SUV version

Small changes make a big difference in Skoda’s new offering

​When the Skoda Enyaq was launched in 2021, it landed in showrooms just months apart from the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

This meant that it got a little lost in coverage as the other two ploughed ahead. But in truth, the Skoda Enyaq was always my favourite of the three and my voting that year at the Irish Car of the Year Awards will back that up.

But I was in the minority and the EV6 won the ICOTY while the IONIQ 5 won the World Car of the Year.

Slightly unusually, the Enyaq was initially released in a Coupé version but since then the full blown SUV iteration has landed and two years in has had a few minor tweaks too.

So when I heard it was available to road test for a full week I jumped at the chance.

The interior

First things first, yes I know it is not as pretty as the Coupé. It’s a slightly swollen version with a big rear end. But what you lose in sleekness and drag coefficient you gain in comfort and space inside.

My test car was the RS version so it came with a upgrades like the utterly gorgeous ‘Crystal Face’ grille which got most of the attention. It is an expensive add-on for the Sportline versions but is as-standard in the RS.

There is a nice glossy black trim around the windows and there are aggressive bumpers added too, giving the exterior an altogether better look.

They haven’t reinvented the wheel here, so it’s nothing radical, but it proves that the sum of small changes makes a big difference and Skoda has shied away from bragging about its RS-ness because there is very little badging present on it.

Additions inside include a lovely suede trim on the beautifully-curved dashboard surrounding a giant touchscreen that is pretty user friendly and responsive, and decent-sized digital instrument display. Of course, there are alternatives to the materials used if you would prefer leather on the seats.

Skoda has removed a few physical knobs that I would have preferred were kept in but this new approach is being lauded by some of my peers, so it is a matter of taste. Maybe we can compromise and just me a volume control knob.

The augmented-reality Heads-Up display is one of the best in the business and the intro display is more impressive than other car companies’ touchscreen tech on their infotainment systems.

The Coupé version

This Enyaq RS iV shares its all-electric powertrain with the (whisper it) Volkswagen ID.4 GTX which means there’s a 77kWh battery beneath the floor offering 299bhp and 460Nm of torque.

But who cares if you can drive from 0-100km/h in 6.5seconds and reach 180km/h when you have a whopping 517km in range (a realistic 440km, by the way).

It can be charged at a super fast charger too, which means if you are lucky enough to get one you can recharge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes.

Plus, it still has a huge 585-litre boot and lots of space in row 2 (thanks to the added head room of the SUV design) so there is very little to complain about here. Genuinely.

It is a firm, but comfortable drive and I found it much prefers to drive at pace on motorways and provides more-than-decent stability and bucket loads of genuine fun for the driver.

This RS version starts from €71k, which will put a lot of people off, but I am here to tell you that if that number is eye-watering to you then skip on down the trim lines to find something you can settle on. The Enyaq iV starts from €51k and the Sportline is €58k. So there pared-back are options.

And while some of the upgrades and tech enhancements won’t be present, it is still a brilliant car that deserves a higher ranking in the sales tables.