There is a limo-like luxury to the new Mercedes S 580e...so expect the big asking price

Roomy Mercedes is definitely a motor to be driven in...

The Mercedes S 580e has an electric-only range of 100km and can be topped up in 20 minutes

THE only thing I was missing was my chauffeur’s hat. Fact. A couple of weeks back I was handed the keys to the new Mercedes Benz S 580e LWB (long-wheel base).

It couldn’t have really come at a better time as I had two twenty-something-year-old relatives flying in from Los Angeles for the week.

I know these spoiled brats from the west coast of America probably use one to get their Uber Eats delivered to their massive mansions in L.A. but, for me, it was a real treat to be driving around in this long-wheel-based limo.

The interior of the Mercedes S 580e

Mind you, I would have preferred to have someone else do the driving while I put my feet up in this luxury liner.

The S-Class Mercedes has, for a long time now, been the flagship model for the premium German brand. However, with the recent introduction of the new all-electric EQS, the S-Class may have slipped down the ranks a little bit. So what exactly is the S 580e, you might ask?

Well the S 580e might be the real all-round winner for those in the high-end premium market not yet ready to go full electric.

This model may even signal the death of the big diesel engine that we have become so used to in the S-Class saloon. In fact, the plug-in models now start at a lower price than the diesel-powered models here in Ireland.

This luxury stretch is powered by a turbo-charged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine and a 110kW electric motor that produces a combined maximum output of 510bhp.

The motor is run by a 28.6kWh battery, which gives the S 580e an official electric-only range of just north of 100km, while DC fast-charging capability means the battery pack can be topped up in as little as 20 minutes.

During my week-long test drive I took the two Yanks over to the west coast of Ireland. I could tell they were as impressed as I was with the 100km full-electric range. If you think about it I was just outside of Athlone – the most central point in the country – before my electric battery was replaced by the sound of a 3.0-litre petrol.

On the inside, as I mentioned, the S-Class is very much a car you want to be driven in rather than drive yourself, so it makes sense that the S 580e is only available in long-wheelbase form.

The leg and head room for the rear seat passengers is absolutely enormous and the front seats with padded headrests are some of the most comfortable I have ever put my rotund bottom on.

Unlike the EQS with its space-age dashboard that stretches the whole width of the car from the driver’s door to the passenger’s door, the S 580e combines the best of both worlds, with a nod to the digital age as well as the traditional luxuries and soft leathers that the S-Class has become famous for.

On the road, the S 580e is as smooth as John Shaft and as quiet as a church mouse. It carves up the road and, for such a big motor, there is very few that could match it for comfort and handling.

The bad news is that very few of us will be able to afford one of these luxury limos. The S 580e will probably only be purchased by limo drivers and a few CEOs around the financial centre. Prices the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 580e LWB start at €150k. My test car had almost €10k worth of extras, which brought it close to €160k. Way out of my price range anyway.