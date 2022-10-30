The Swedish premium EV brand finally has a space here in Ireland

Swedish EV brand Polestar (Volvo’s sister company) finally opened an Irish retail space this week and Motormouths were there to take the tour.

The Polestar bosses are quick to stress that this is “not a dealership” and more of a “space” where customers and potential customers can go along and see why the Polestar 2 is one of Irish motor journalists’ favourite cars of the year.

Polestar's new retail space

Situated just off the M50 in Sandyford Industrial Estate, it will allow customers to touch and feel the cars, but the company still believes in “championing a direct-to-consumer, digital-first sales approach.”

The sales team on site will aid would-be customers to learn more about the Polestar brand and get help ordering their new vehicles online. Guests will also be able to take a test drive of the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback on a one-hour route that begins and ends at the Sandyford site.

All of this weekend’s test drives were already booked up so if you are interested in seeing what all the hype is about then head along soon.