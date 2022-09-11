The new look Nissan X-Trail looks refreshing and stylish and will be in Ireland soon

The latest version of Nissan’s X-Trail was revealed in Paris on Tuesday, and Motormouths were pleasantly surprised with how it looked.

Almost seven million units of X-Trail have been sold globally, making it one of the world’s most popular family adventure vehicles.

The fourth generation has drawn on the well-established DNA that runs through all three of the previous versions: muscular design, flexible utility and advanced all-wheel-drive capabilities. But judging by the early reports and pictures, they seem to have done it much better here.

Available in both five- and seven-seater configurations, the Japanese brand is still relying on distinctive styling which projects a reassuring sense of solidity and robustness, without being aggressive.

Both the exterior and interior of the new X-Trail reflect the spirit of the vehicle – versatile and adventurous. The exterior is highlighted by signature Nissan design elements such as the floating roof and V-motion grille. The frontal aspect is framed by striking headlights that appear moulded within the bodywork of the front bumper, with combined daytime running lights and indicators nestled along the shut-line of the bonnet.

From the side, muscular wheel arches at the front and rear give the X-Trail presence on the road, while at the base of the doors, an inset feature brings a sense of fluidity to the sheer surfaces of the doors.

The shape of the C-pillar is reminiscent of a dolphin fin, bringing tension to the rear where the wrap-around lights complete the rear three-quarter aspect.

From behind, a taught horizontal line sits just above and below where the number plate is mounted, while split rear lights ensure a wide aperture for the trunk. A silver panel curves under the rear bumper, reflecting X-Trail’s adventurous character.

Key aerodynamic features include ‘3D’ tyre deflectors in the lower front fascia, an active grille shutter to control air flow into the engine compartment, special A-pillar shaping, underbody covers to manage air flow under the vehicle and a unique ‘air curtain’ that precisely directs air flow from the front to the sides of the X-Trail.

The new X-Trail will be available in 10 body colours with five two-tone combinations, creating 15 variations.

The new X-Trail will be the second model in Nissan’s European range to be equipped with the brand’s e‑POWER drive system, a unique approach to electrification that offers an EV-drive feeling without the need to recharge.

The e-POWER system comprises a high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor. This means that power to the wheels comes only from an electric motor, which results in instant, linear response to the accelerator.

The unique element of e-POWER is that the petrol engine is used solely to generate electricity, whilst the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor. This means the engine can always run within its optimal range, leading to superior fuel efficiency in urban settings.

Thanks to the pure electric motor drive, there’s no delay as with an internal combustion engine or traditional hybrid – the instant response delivers an exhilarating high-torque feel and agile acceleration to make overtaking or merging onto a motorway easier and more confidence-inspiring.