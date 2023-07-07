The new i5 Series has sharp looks and nice curves too

This is the 8th-gen 5 series and now we have a fully-electric version coming

BMW invited us along to the unveiling of the latest version of their all-conquering 5 series.

And car fans will be thrilled to hear that the eighth-generation of the popular saloon comes with an all-electric powertrain under the ‘i5’ badge.

At Monday’s launch, we were told about two variants which both use the same 81.2kWh battery pack.

The rear-drive i5 eDrive40 uses a 340hp, 430Nm electric motor and has an official range of 582km on a single charge, with electric consumption of 15.9kWh/100km. That model, in M Sport trim, will cost €90,110 in Ireland.

There is also an M60 xDrive that will use two electric motors, has four-wheel drive and which produces a whopping 610hp.

Stick it in M Boost mode and you will have 820Nm of torque instantly and can achieve 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Not bad for a 2.3-tonne vehicle.

It might not be here until Q1 of 2024 and will cost you around €119k but it is expected to sell quickly and well.

Now, don’t be thinking that the good old-fashioned combustion- engines 5 series is a thing of the past. BMW wouldn’t dare kill off their prized possession that once (in 2011) commanded 63 percent of the company’s overall sales here in Ireland and has been consistently in the top two.

Looks wise, this new 5 Series represents a leap away from the smooth, conventional design of the outgoing 7th-gen model.

There are gorgeously sharp angles including a rear view that is borderline ‘fastback’.

The new headlights are also very angular (but in a good way) and cushion the distinctly-and-slightly-divisive kidney grilles, which have an option of surround lighting.

It is a much longer car, too, now breaking the 5m mark for the first time but don’t fear that the dimensions are now skewed.

It’s 32mm wider and 36mm taller than before, too, so it is nicely balanced.

Step inside, and you will appreciate the huge curved display which contains both the driver’s 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen.

Just like previous iterations, you can access the functions by touch, voice, using the steering wheel buttons or with the traditional iDrive rotary controller on the centre console (my personal favourite).

There’s a little more rear legroom and plenty of headroom to keep up to three adults comfortable and safe in the rear.

I only spent a few minutes in it on Monday, but the overall cabin quality seems as good as the 7 Series, which is awesome.

As standard, all models will come with synthetic leather upholstery, but you can upgrade to real Merino leather. And the boot is pretty practical with 490 litres in the 5 and an extra 30litres in the ICE version.

There’s a clever new ‘Max Range’ mode, which has been introduced for those situations where a planned charging stop is not possible or there is concern overt your range en route to the destination.

It limits the maximum speed to 90km/h; the a/c is deactivated (be warned), the rear window heating is reduced and the steering wheel and seat heating/ventilation options are deactivated.

Combustion-engine wise…there will still be a 520i saloon as the entry level of the range, which will be a mild hybrid using a 48-volt battery.

In the new BMW 520i Saloon, the engine will produce 190hp and 310 Nm of torque which jumps to 208hp and 330Nm once it gets the 48-volt boost.

Some other markets are going to get a new BMW 520d diesel, but that’s not going to come to Ireland. Instead, in 2024, we’ll get two plug-in hybrid variants – 530e and 550e – and another, four-wheel-drive, all-electric i5 variant.

There will also be a new 5 Series Touring estate, available with electric and plug-in hybrid options.

Robbie will write a full review later in the year.