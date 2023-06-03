The iconic Range Rover has had a makeover...and now has a 113km PHEV option too

The luxurious SUV has been around for 54 years and is now in its fifth (and best) generation

​Let me start by saying this is one of the best cars I’ve driven this year.

Let me also state that it is one of the few truly unmistakable cars on the road. There is no doubt when you are sharing the road with a Range Rover.

No matter which way you look at it, this is one of the most impressive and domineering sights on Irish tarmac.

Officially it is 54 years old and in April last year they finally revealed the fifth iteration of the iconic beast. I can also confirm that the car has had a growth spurt!

So many car facelifts and rebrands these days opt for flashy angles and revolutionary changes, but this new-look machine is far more satisfying to look at in its absolute simplicity.

Safe to say that when Land Rover decide to change one of the planet’s most iconic cars, they don’t skimp and cut corners.

Speaking of cutting corners, the boffins have added ‘all-wheel steering’ which means driving and parking the gigantic vehicle is so much easier.

And such is their devotion to tech that they allow you to park your car using the app if you so wish. I’m not even lying. It’s frightening how good this car is.

With cameras strategically positioned around the car, they are doing everything in their power to make the driving experience as user-friendly as is possible — and the latest version has also included ‘night vision’ in the cameras so driving after dark isn’t an intimidating task.

The Range Rover's interior offers unrivalled levels of comfort and tech

There are two PHEV options (440PS and 510PS) and there will even be a full electric version landing next year, which will be the company’s first ever EV.

My test car for the week was the 440PS 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor, which starts at €152,250 but my car would cost you an extra €10k once you add in all the options.

The biggest surprise about this car is the plug-in battery, which offers a mind-blowing 113km. A far cry from the 40-60km ranges you get on most other PHEVs on Irish roads.

So, they are using the space afforded to them and haven’t sacrificed much of the space inside either, because when you perch yourself into any of the seats you are transported to a premium luxury level that you normally don’t get unless you are in a First Class airline seat.

The front two seats even come with independent armrests (controlled by lovely twisty knobs) positioned on either side of the enormous centre console. Most car companies would have just left the driver and lead passenger to rest their leather-patched elbows on the centre unit. But not LR. The touchscreen is crisp and slick and very easy to navigate and the instrument clusters behind the girthy steering wheel are beautifully designed.

The boot is huge too and the bottom half of the door lowers down and acts as a comfy bench, with independent speakers and lights for outdoor entertainment purposes. Of course it does!

Each of the powertrain options comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as well as a permanent four-wheel drive with Land Rover’s latest ‘Terrain Response’ system, which automatically sets the car’s differentials and air suspension according to the surface type you have selected.

All-wheel steering is also fitted as standard, which means this 5m-long SUV has a turning circle of just 11.4 metres.

Inside, there are wood veneers, leather-trimmed 20-way adjustable heated front seats, heated outer rear seats, three-zone climate control, a 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen with a Meridian 3D sound system.

HSE models add an €8,000 premium and, if you are in the ‘money is no option’ bracket you can stretch to the SV trim, which will cost you an eye-watering €210k.

Back to my car though. And it’s time to talk about the driving experience. Before taking it for a week I read somewhere that “with each drive there is a sense of occasion” and I think that sums it up perfectly.

Your lofty driver’s perch gives you the kind of advantageous view of the road that is normally held by lorry drivers.

It’s quiet too. Like, very quiet. There is absolutely no road or wind noise and when you are driving in electric mode it is eerily silent.

Don’t be fooled by the apparent serenity in the cabin because if and when you want power you have bucket loads of it at your disposal.

It is a very responsive drive which is easily manoeuvrable and controlled.

This is the kind of car that most of us can only ever dream of. I know that. But if you are lucky enough to be in the market for a premium luxury set of wheels, this latest version of the Range Rover has to be on your list.

The high-end plush finish on every detail and element of this car is unmatched. I spent far more time in it than I needed to. Even while stationary in the driveway because the tech and features are that good. It is even better than the last version.

If money ever became no option for me I would seriously consider owning this.