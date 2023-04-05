The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named as the World Car of the Year for 2023

It’s a rare double for the South Korean manufacturer

The interior is as slick as the exterior

The IONIQ 6 launched here in Ireland last month and is now on sale

The IONIQ 6 has been named as the World Car of the Year for 2023 meaning Hyundai has now won back-to-back awards.

The streamlined saloon, which launched here last month, won the coveted award 12 months after the IONIQ 5 won last year.

It was only the second time in the 19-year history of the award South Korean car maker Hyundai has won a World Car of the Year title and like last year the company took out three award categories.

In a changing of the guard, South Korean vehicles won four of the six categories – in an awards program that historically has crowned European winners – after Hyundai's sister brand Kia was named Best Performance Car with the EV6 GT electric vehicle.

The other two gongs won overnight were World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year and the car was lauded by an international jury of 100 motor journalists from 32 countries.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honour two years in a row, which recognises the tremendous talents and unrelenting efforts of everyone at Hyundai Motor Company to bring EVs like IONIQ 6 to market,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

“This honour reinforces our commitment to be a global leader in vehicle electrification and will serve to embolden our efforts as a smart mobility solutions provider.

“We always want to connect with customers on an emotional level and with the design of the IONIQ 6 we have created truly one of a kind. The daring streamliner styling combines strong emotional appeal with aerodynamic efficiency to give exceptional range,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre.

“Inside, we set-out to create a personal studio which offers the mindful space and calm functionality which, we believe, elevates EV design.”

One of the most appealing features of the gorgeous new car is the cost. It start at €48,295 for the Signature model, €54,315 for the mid-range Elegance model and €67,995 for the range-topping Finesse model.

Congratulations to all at Hyundai from the Motormouths team