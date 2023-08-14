The fifth-gen Lexus RX will cause the Germans to take notice...but it is not without its flaws

I took the RX up the country and it was fun, safe and comfortable

A quarter of century after its launch the luxurious Lexus RX is here as a Plug-in Hybrid

EVEN though this is the fifth-generation RX it is a first for Motormouths.

In all the cars through all the years we have never gotten behind the wheel of a Lexus luxury SUV.

A quarter of a century after it launched it is now here in Ireland as a Plug-In Hybrid and I got to road test it for a full week earlier this month.

We know a lot about the RX of course. Easily the Japanese company’s biggest threat to the German establishment – both the Mercedes GLE and BMW X5 received mid-life updates recently – this car has done well for them through the years but with a new PHEV powertrain option and a lot of new design tweaks – it will surely catapult itself back to the top of the Lexus annual sales rankings. It will also boost podcast downloads (which I will explain later).

The body creases and sharp angles that you see in recent Lexus models have softened to give it more of a curvier feel but the space inside isn’t compromised.

And they haven’t completely changed the wheel either as there is a lot of familiarity here with the 4th-gen iteration.

Dimensions-wise it is the same, but the tweaked platform allowed the team to stretch out the wheelbase by 60mm and it is very noticeable. Even non car people that I was talking to about it commented on the wheelbase.

The designers have taken the spindle shape from the now-signature Lexus grille to create a new spindle body effect, integrating the shape into the entire front of the vehicle.

The Lexus RX interior

The new slim headlight units and a front track that is slightly-wider by 20mm add emphasis to the car’s lower centre of gravity and planted look.

Despite other powertrains in other markets, here in Ireland they are sticking with the gorgeous 450+ PHEV version, which borrows its 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine/PHEV system from the recently-refreshed NX, which was the first Lexus to offer PHEV capability.

On paper the 450h+ sounds quick by the way with 304bhp but I didn’t get anywhere near testing its full capabilities.

Provided you have enough juice in the battery, you can, of course, flick this beast easily into electric mode and the immediate torque gives the bog SUV a little extra spice on the daily commute.

A full charge will get you a ‘claimed’ 67km but I think aim for 50-55km for your own peace of mind.

Not that you will ever find yourself stranded as it is just a PHEV so once the battery depletes you skip seamlessly into ICE mode.

One of my favourite things about this car (and be warned – this isn’t very sexy) is the way you almost get rewarded for driving better. Relaxed driving gets so much more out of the respective powertrains and every bump and lump was soaked up by the exquisite suspension.

Comfort on the driving front is needed here more than other cars because you want your wits about you while navigating carparks or other tight spaces. This car is bigger than you think.

And it is pricey so you don’t want to have any unwanted dings and scrapes.

The interior is befitting of a premium car that oozes calm. If I have any gripes, it is that there are one or two unnecessary extra colours and materials used in the cabin.

I took the RX up the country and it was fun, safe and comfortable

I counted four on the inside of the door alone. I’m not going to lose any sleep over it though because it still looks and feels incredible.

The panoramic roof opens this car right up and fills it with light. And even when closed the material curtain doesn’t black out the light so this is a permanently airy and spacious car.

Some cabin layout and styling is shared with the smaller NX such as the 14-in touchscreen, and the RX’s substantial centre console contains a whole host of connections for charging devices within its storage areas too.

It is a stunning car, but it isn’t without its flaws.

There are a few too many hyper-sensitive warnings flung at you for simply dabbling 1km/h over the speed limit and veering too close to a white line. Yes, I know these ADAS features are in place for our safety, but these seem a little too much.

And my biggest gripe was the fact that I couldn’t flick back to the really good infotainment system once I had activated Apple Car Play.

Usually a quick press of the home button gets you to it but it didn’t exist. So I found myself listening to a LOT of podcasts during my week.

This epic car inevitably comes with an epic price tag. The 450+ PHEV is available in just two grades Luxury (from €89,070) and Premium (from €97,680).

See Lexus for full details