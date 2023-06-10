The all-new full-EV seven-seater MIFA9 is heaven for passengers

The Chinese all-electric seven seater has VIP-style comfort in the second row

The MIFA9 from Maxus is very good but very niche

I’ve driven some niche cars in my time, but this is a completely new one on me.

The Maxus MIFA 9 is a stupendously good car but unless you are a complete car geek you will not know about it. The Chinese manufacturer is better known for their commercial vehicles and the expansive plot out at Harris HQ on the Naas Road is testament to that.

But now they are venturing into the passenger vehicles with the T90 (an electric twin-cabin pick up) and this MIFA 9.

It is a fully-electric seven-seater in an unusual 2-2-3 seat configuration and is most definitely designed with the (lucky) passengers in row 2 in mind.

That is because the brainiac designers decided to install two gigantic fully-adjustable captain’s seats in row 2 that would not look out of place in the Business Class section of a transatlantic flight.

Not that the front row of seats has been ignored. In fact, far from it. But the USP here is definitely row 2 which became the target of most of the attention throughout the test week. I was the only one not to get driven around while sitting in it but a straw poll of the dozen or so others who tested the seats out would suggest a hundred percent satisfaction is guaranteed.

With colour touchscreens built into the armrest for adjusting them in every conceivable way, these are some of the most comfortable seats in any car on Irish roads.

One of the biggest USPs here is row 2

There is enough room to walk between the two chairs to access the bench seats of row 3. Obviously, boot space is compromised when the third-row seating is in use, but the Mifa9 has lots of storage areas dotted around the rest of the cabin.

Visually, this is a show stopper and definitely polarised opinion. While I was shocked on day 1, by the end of my test week I was not only happy with how it looked but I found myself quite defensive about it too.

The giant nose isn’t perforated with the usual grille because it is an EV, so it is almost intimidating to look at front on. There is a clever and nicely designed LED daytime running lightbar that stretches across the entire front of the car and softens the harshness of the gigantic panel.

It is an incredible 5.2m long which makes it longer than anything aimed at passengers on Irish roads. Even the big ones like the Multivan, the Vito or the Torneo.

The size actually makes the 19-inch wheels look tiny. But they are there to be aerodynamic and retain enough tyre sidewall to provide a comfortable and quiet ride.

There are few physical controls, with a cabin setup that features a small digital instrument display directly in front of the driver and a larger touchscreen in the centre of the dash. The steering wheel (which has Maxus displayed across it to remind you of the name of your car) features controls for audio and a few driver assistance functions while climate controls use touch-sensitive areas on the centre console.

Maxus claims the average energy consumption figure is 17.9kWh/100 kilometres, which is impressive given the sheer size and weight of the car.

The steering is surprisingly light if lacking a little in feel, but the MIFA 9 isn’t as intimidating to park as you would imagine thanks to the cameras and sliding doors (very helpful for finding spaces) and has good manoeuvrability.

I loved driving it, but this is not a driver’s car. It is here in Ireland to transport the lucky occupants in utter comfort and safety.

You can get up to a 595km on a single charge but like a lot of EVs…real-time driving never reaches the full number. But it is closer than a lot of more-established European brands who are inflating the potential range a lot these days.

At around €80k this is not cheap but if my kids and neighbours, on the other hand, had a say in it…we’d have at least one in our driveway.