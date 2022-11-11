The all-electric Volkswagen ID.Buzz wins top honours at Irish Car of the Year 2023

The Oscars of the Irish Motor industry took place today in Dublin’s Westin Hotel

Volkswagen was the big winner on Friday as it scooped the overall title of Irish Car of the Year for the incredible ID.Buzz.

Other car companies heading home happy from the plush event in Dublin’s Westin Hotel included Opel, Fiat, BMW, Citroen, Kia and Mercedes (who picked up three awards in total), who all collected various coveted awards, sponsored by Continental Tyres.

Journalists from the Motor Media Association of Ireland congregated and awarded ten separate awards at the motor industry’s main event, which also included Irish Van of the Year and the Service to the Industry award.

The Fiat 500e won Small Car of the Year

The new all-electric Fiat 500e scooped the Small Car of the Year ahead of the Honda Jazz Cross Star, Skoda Fabia and the Toyota Aygo X.

The Kia Niro won Compact Crossover SUV

The latest version of the Kia Niro picked up the Compact Crossover SUV of the Year trophy thanks to its new design, improved technology and various powertrains. It edged the award just ahead of the Suzuki S-Cross and the Volkswagen Taigo.

The all-electric VW ID.Buzz wowed judges

Before winning the top prize the stunning looking VW ID.Buzz was also officially named the Best MPV in Ireland after pipping the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, Dacia Jogger and its stable mate VW Multivan.

The gorgeous new Opel Astra

The Compact car of the year was one of the most hotly contested awards this year with giants like Cupra Born, Opel Astra, Peugeot 308, Renault Megane E-Tech and Suzuki Swace competing. Ultimately it was the 6th-gen Opel Astra that won the title for 2023.

The Kia Sportage has always been a favourite for Irish motorists and the latest version scooped an award

Kia picked up its second award of the day when the Sportage won the Medium Crossover SUV gong on the day beating Mercedes EQB, Nissan Ariya, Volvo C40 Recharge and the VW ID.5.

The Mercedes EQS won Luxury Car of the Year

The Aston Martin DBX, Mercedes EQS, Porsche Taycan and the all-new Range Rover were the four stunning cars competing for the Best Luxury Car of the Year award and it was the all-electric EQS that reigned supreme.

The Mercedes C Class picked up the Compact Executive Car of the Year gong

Mercedes also went home with the award for Best Compact Executive Car ahead of BMW 2 Series, the DS4 and Polestar 2 thanks to the C-Class.

The Citroen C5 X was a revelation late this year

The Large Crossover SUV title was won by the brand-new Citroen C5X in a tough category that also included the Ford Mustang Mach E, the Range Rover Sport and Tesla’s Model Y.

Performance Car of the Year was awarded to the BMW i4 M50

The Performance Car of the Year is an elite group of cars that most of us will never get to drive but that doesn’t mean they should be ignored. The BMW i4 M50 was victorious on the day ahead of the Aston Martin DBX 707 and Audi’s eTron GT RS.

The Mercedes EQE won Executive Car of the Year

The Large Executive Car of the Year was a straight shoot between the BMW i4 and the Merc EQE with Mercedes completing the hatrick.

The Continental Tyres Van of the Year award was awarded to the commercial version of the ID.Buzz marking a rare double for the top German brand.

Also, on the night a Special Service to the Industry Award was presented to Aidan Doyle who retired recently after a career in Opel and Kia. Aidan’s achievement was unanimously decided by this year’s ICOTY committee.

Aidan Doyle was celebrated for his service to the industry after a long career with Opel and Kia

But the night was Volkswagen’s as they went home with three awards including the big one.

