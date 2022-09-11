safe bet | 

Tesla’s Model Y now has a 5-star safety rating

Tesla Model Y

Daragh KeanySunday World

The Tesla Model Y has been awarded a 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP, which demonstrates the company’s new priorities.

The brand introduced a whole host of improvements such as rear underbody casting, far-side airbag, multi-collision braking and collision avoidance driver monitoring system.

Beyond the impressive 5-Star safety rating, the popular Model Y also received the highest overall score, with 98 percent.

Model Y also achieved a score of 97 per cent in the Adult Occupant Protection category, the highest of any vehicle in this protocol.


Today's Headlines

More Motoring

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices