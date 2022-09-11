Tesla’s Model Y now has a 5-star safety rating
The Tesla Model Y has been awarded a 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP, which demonstrates the company’s new priorities.
The brand introduced a whole host of improvements such as rear underbody casting, far-side airbag, multi-collision braking and collision avoidance driver monitoring system.
Beyond the impressive 5-Star safety rating, the popular Model Y also received the highest overall score, with 98 percent.
Model Y also achieved a score of 97 per cent in the Adult Occupant Protection category, the highest of any vehicle in this protocol.
