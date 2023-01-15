Tesla Ireland announces €5k price cut on Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla Ireland announced this week that their fleet would be eligible to an additional €5,000 SEAI grant thanks to recent changes in the system.

That means that both the rear-wheel drive and long-range Model 3 are even cheaper (from €44,990) and the rear-wheel drive and long range Model Y will start from an incredible €46,990.

Last year they continued to break records globally with vehicle deliveries growing 40 percent YoY to 1.31 million and production increasing 47 percent YoY to 1.37 million.

In Ireland, they sold 1318 cars which was up 52 percent on the previous year with the vast majority of them being the super impressive Model 3.

Despite significant challenges last year ranging from the semi-conductor shortage, energy crisis, logistics constraints and further COVID-related disruptions, the company has been one of the biggest success stories of the last few years but will be all too aware of the competition in the coming years.

Jogger Hybrid 140

JOGGER HYBRID ANNOUNCED

Dacia has announced details of its first hybrid-electric model which is coming to Ireland soon.

The variation on the seven-seater will be known as the Jogger Hybrid 140 and is a huge leap for the increasingly-popular brand.

It will have a non-turbocharged 90hp 1.6-litre petrol engine combined with a pair of electric motors to produce a total of 140hp.

It may only have a small battery (1.2kWh) but Dacia Ireland believes that it is still enough to allow the Jogger to spend 80 percent of its time on urban roads in fully-electric mode.

The transmission will be fully automatic but in ‘Brake’ mode you will have an opportunity to get some regenerative braking to recover more energy and facilitate less pressure being applied to the brake pedal.