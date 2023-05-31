Skoda’s Enyaq iV coupé is easy on the eye and a practical drive

What is impressive though is that it comes with a claimed range of 545km thanks to its 77kWh battery.

The interior of the Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé has an upmarket feel

The Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé looks elegant inside and out, and boasts a 13-inch central infotainment screen

It feels like I’m Sko-ing down memory lane this week, because I actually can’t remember the last time I reviewed a model from the Skoda line-up.

At one stage I was even feeling a bit paranoid that I’d done something to upset my old pals out in Skoda Ireland’s head office.

But regular readers of this column will know that I have always been a big fan of the Skoda brand and have raved about and even recommended its cars to both friends and family.

My love affair goes back years to when I first fell in love with the Superb model that many of my mates and, even my gaffer, went on to buy and love after I introduced them to it.

The brand itself has slowly climbed up the ranks over the last number of years and currently accounts for almost nine per cent of the overall market share of car sales in Ireland so far this year.

Although the brand’s Octavia continues to be its top-selling model, its all-electric range is beginning to strike a chord, too, with Irish car buyers.

One such model I am seeing a lot more of on the roads is the Enyaq iV which I tested recently, only this time it came with the new ‘coupé-style’ body form.

On the outside, the Skoda Enyaq coupé’s new body shape is very pleasing on the eye from every angle you look at it.

The rear of the Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé

This muscular-looking coupé features a striking and elegant exterior highlighted by a roof-line that gently slopes to the rear.

The look is further enhanced with the addition of a full-length panoramic glass panel that spans the length of the roof – the largest in the current Skoda line-up.

Another thing worth noting is that even with the sportier rear end, the boot space is not compromised all that much, with Skoda claiming that there is still 570 litres on offer with the rear seats in position (only 15 litres less than the SUV model).

This can be increased to 1,610 litres when the rear seats are folded flat.

Inside, too, the Enyaq iV Coupé oozes style and sophistication and some of the materials used feel somewhat superior to those found in the more expensive Volkswagen models which are supposed to set the standards for the Skoda and SEAT brands.

The dash features a 13-inch central infotainment screen, which operates almost all of the Enyaq’s modern technology.

However, unlike other brands that have gone totally button free, the Enyaq still houses a number of old-school buttons which are neatly placed under the air vents.

Unlike its Volkswagen ID.4/5 siblings, which house the gear selector on the steering wheel, Skoda has opted to go with a neat little slide knob between the driver and passenger seats.

The brand is also proud that much of the cabin is made using mostly natural, sustainably processed and recycled materials.

On the road, the Enyaq iV Coupé is extremely practical, if not over-exciting to drive. What is impressive though is that it comes with a claimed range of 545km thanks to its 77kWh battery.

Realistically though, you would probably be looking at somewhere closer to the 500km mark under normal, everyday driving conditions.

Still, that’s an excellent range in my eyes for customers still sceptical about range anxiety in electric vehicles.

Thanks to the new body shape, the coupé is a little more aerodynamic than the standard SUV, thus giving it a slightly longer range.

It also charges a tad faster at up to 135kW from a DC charging point compared to 125kW in the standard model. Prices for the Enyaq iV start at €49,910, while the iV Coupé start at €54,710.